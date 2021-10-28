Eden Court will Frame the Change to mark COP26 this Halloween

Eden Court is looking to “Frame The Change” to mark the opening of climate negotiations at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The Inverness venue would like to invite everyone – not just those considering themselves to be climate activists – to join a cast of community performers to bear witness, demand climate action, and reframe reality this Sunday October 31.

Louise Marshall, Eden Court’s engagement producer for dance and accessible arts and co-manager of the organisation’s environment and climate crisis group, said: “I think that everyone knows that COP26 is a really significant event.

“The Frame The Change event is an opportunity for us – the Highland community – to come together to share and express what our hopes and maybe fears are regarding the climate emergency.

“The event is part of Eden Court’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis and raising awareness through our own activities.”

Frame The Change also marks the venue’s Climate of Hope season, which will engage with the climate crisis through a programme of live performances, creative activities and cinema.

How to get involved in Frame The Change

Since Frame The Change is a space dedicated to the voices of Highland people, Eden Court is asking locals to submit their digital photos, films, and even performances. The content can be directly related to the climate crisis or any other issue that they find important.

To let the venue know which change you want to frame, you need to find a picture frame or a door frame and take a photo or video to showcase the change you want, within this frame. Then, email it to liasherhemp@edencourt.co.uk and it will be included in the Frame The Change event.

Louise would like to encourage everyone to get involved. She said: “What we’re really keen for people to know is that the whole event is not just people who think of themselves as climate activists, it’s for everybody – because it will have an impact on everybody.”

Some well-known figures have already submitted their pieces for the event and the Eden Court staff hope it will motivate others to get involved too.

Louise said: “We’re very fortunate Drew Hendry has submitted one for us, which is fantastic, and also Duncan Chisholm – he’s a musician who’s very popular when he performs here.”

‘Nothing more frightening than climate crisis’

Frame The Change is set to take place at 6:30pm on Halloween (Sunday October 31).

Louise said: “We’re very aware that it is Halloween, but the event itself will only run for 30 minutes so people can still go trick-or-treating before or after the event.

People are very welcome to come in their Halloween costumes becasue there’s nothing more frightening than the climate crisis.”

In addition to the free outdoor event, there will also be an exhibition inside the theatre during the entirety of the COP26 event.

Louise said: “It’s an interactive exhibit – people can leave their own thoughts, aspirations and questions which will be highlighted at the end of the two weeks.

“We will be making our own agreement alongside the heads of states making their agreement at COP26.”

Specially designed set and exciting performance

This event includes a specifically designed set by Megan Aoife Adair that will be positioned outside Eden Court’s Bishop’s Palace.

“The set is made from almost entirely recycled and salvaged materials – fitting with the sustainability ethos,” said Louise.

It will be positioned against a background of digital images and a soundtrack created by participants of the Cashback Highlands programme, which is part of Cashback for Communities – a Scottish Government programme that takes money seized from criminals under the proceeds of crime legislation and invests them in young people.

In addition, five drama classes and Eden Court Collective – a space for Highland creatives – will perform as part of the Frame The Change event.

“There will be about 30 performers – it’s a theatre performance, there’s movement and spoken word,” said Louise.

“There will also be moments of interaction and audience involvement.”

Eden Court’s commitment to sustainability

Frame The Change, as well as the venue’s Climate of Hope season, echo Eden Court’s commitment to sustainability.

Louise said: “We have an environment and climate crisis project group for which I’m the co-chair. And that group has been looking at various initiatives to see where we could improve.

“Initially, we looked at the building itself to see how we can make it more sustainable in terms of energy use and emissions.”

Eden Court commissioned an audit and received some recommendations that they aim to implement. Louise also said they were trying to “bring sustainable thinking” into every department. This means that the venue reduced the number of flyers and posters and its eatery now only offers takeaway food in recyclable materials.

When creating their programme, Eden Court team also ask how sustainably each production tours and what kind of materials they use.

Louise concluded: “We’re serious about what we do – we’re certainly not saying that we’re perfect – but we try to make a difference and raise awareness of the climate crisis through our programme and work.”

