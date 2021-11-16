Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the animal rights activist running her dream vegan sanctuary on Skye

By Sean McAngus
November 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 16, 2021, 3:27 pm
Animal rights activist Lynn Jolly runs animal sanctuary on Skye.

An animal rights activist, who followed her dream of opening an animal sanctuary on Skye, has reflected on the rescue mission of a cow that aided her vision.

Earlier this year, Lynn Jolly opened Lotus Heart Sanctuary in Dunvegan.

The vegan sanctuary spans 76 acres of croft land and is currently home to 20 animals.

Cow rescue mission

Lynn captured the attention of the media around five years ago when she campaigned, and eventually saved, a two-year-old dairy bull from slaughter.

The bull, named Prince, was saved from Bridge of Weir Farm in Renfrewshire.

Her experience spurred her on to create her dream vegan animal sanctuary.

Lynn Jolly with Prince at the time of the rescue mission.

Lynn said: “The story has helped my project to open a vegan animal sanctuary.

“I remember at the time, the rescue mission for Prince was being covered across the broadcasters and newspapers.

“At the time, the awareness about veganism was low compared to now.

“The story certainly pushed my idea to create a vegan animal sanctuary.”

Skye was always my number one choice.”

Lynn Jolly

When looking for land to create her sanctuary, Lynn has said nowhere topped the Misty Isle.

She added: “I looked all over Scotland for land.

“When I used to visit Skye and Highlands for holidays, there was a sense of calm.

“Skye was always my number one choice for the animal sanctuary.”

Lynn Jolly with her animals.

Life on the Skye animal sanctuary

Now seven years old, Prince proudly calls the Skye animal sanctuary home.

The bull is one of a number of animals on the croft, including a ewe called Tara who believes she is a cow.

After being abandoned by her parents in 2019, Tara was raised alongside Bodhi, a young cow who had also been abandoned.

The two were inseparable, however, tragedy struck last year when Bodhi died aged just nine months old.

Tara the woolly coo.

Lynn explained: “She was rejected by her mother so Tara was brought up with cow Bodhi.

“You couldn’t separate them for around nine months.

“As she got older, it was revealed that she wasn’t interested in being among sheep.

“She just wants to run with the cows.

“It is funny and eye-opening.”

