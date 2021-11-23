Sale of the world’s oldest single malt in Hong Kong raises £80,000 for planting trees in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Sale of the world’s oldest single malt in Hong Kong raises £80,000 for planting trees in the Highlands

By Philippa Gerrard
November 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
From left to right: Murray Liddle, Brian Williams, Amanda Mackie, James Taylor and Joan Bruce from whisky company Gordon and MacPhail planting trees as part of a project with the charity Trees for Life.

A bottle of the world’s oldest single malt is set to breathe new life into Highland woodlands, as the proceeds from its sale are to be spent on tree planting.

The landmark bottle of 80-year-old whisky from the Glenlivet Distillery went under the hammer last month in Hong Kong.

Gordon & MacPhail’s 80-year-old Glenlivet whisky which was sold recently in a Hong Kong auction.

As part of a package including a tasting experience and framed cask end, the whisky sold for £142,000.

After costs, the full £80,000 auction proceeds are being donated to Trees for Life to restore woodlands in the Scottish Highlands.

Turning rare whisky into rare trees

The donation comes from Elgin-based spirits firm Gordon & MacPhail who owned the original dram and arranged the auction.

It is the first of 250 similar 80-year-old whisky decanters to be sold and the £80,000 is heading to Scottish tree planting charity Trees for Life.

Based in Findhorn, Trees for Life is working to rewild the Scottish Highlands.

Their mission is to restore the Caledonian Forest, a vast woodland that once covered most of the Highlands with Scots pine, birch, rowan, juniper and aspen trees, but is now reduced to about 2% of its former size.

Ewen Mackintosh, left, director at Gordon & MacPhail, with Steve Micklewright, CEO at Trees for Life.
Ewen Mackintosh, left, director at Gordon & MacPhail, with Steve Micklewright, CEO at Trees for Life.

The charity has planted nearly two million trees since it launched in 1993, but the volunteers are not finished yet.

To the west of Loch Ness in a place called Dundreggan, Trees for Life have a large nursery where rare and hard to propagate trees grow.

This is where the bulk of the whisky cash will be heading.

Steve Micklewright, CEO of Trees for Life, said: “The partnership and generous contribution will have a significant, positive impact on our nursery at Dundreggan.

“Funding will help us to grow more than 80,000 rare, native trees from seed each year, restoring and enhancing Scotland’s natural environment for all.”

Decades in the making

The whisky itself was distilled at the Glenlivet Distillery and poured into its cask on February 3, 1940.

Internationally renowned architect and designer, Sir David Adjaye OBE, was entrusted with designing the decanter and oak box for it.

Glenlivet 80-year-old whisky cask end
The framed cask end from the original cask of the oldest single malt Scotch whisky ever bottled, an 80-year-old from Glenlivet Distillery matured in an oak cask.

The eventual jewel-like decanter came with a guide price of between £90,000 to £140,000, eventually selling for £142,000.

“We chose to partner with Trees for Life because we believe our organisations are closely aligned,” said Ewen Mackintosh, managing director of Gordon & MacPhail.

“Much like a golden anniversary is symbolised with gold, an 80th is traditionally commemorated by oak, so the theme and partnership was a natural fit.”

“Our whiskies are often decades, if not generations, in the making and Trees for Life are also planning for the long term so we are very proud to support their mission.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]