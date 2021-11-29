Public urged to give their views on planned Loch Ness pumped storage hydro scheme at exhibitions this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Public urged to give their views on planned Loch Ness pumped storage hydro scheme at exhibitions this week

By John Ross
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am
People living near the site of a planned new pumped storage hydro scheme are being asked to give their views at public exhibitions this week.

If approved, it would be the third pumped storage project operating, or in the pipeline, at Loch Ness.

Statera Energy unveiled its plans earlier this month.

It says the proposed development at Whitebridge would potentially save up to 500,000 tonnes of CO2 every year by displacing fossil fuel generation.

It would inject £20 million into the local economy each year for up to four years.

Up to 300 jobs would be created during construction and there would be 6-8 permanent jobs in operations.

Where are the public exhibitions?

The public exhibitions will be open between 12.30pm-7.30pm at Glenmoriston Millennium Hall, Invermoriston, on November 30, Fort Augustus Village Hall on December 1 and the Wildside Centre, Whitebridge on December 2.

Andrew Troup of Statera Energy said: “We look forward to hearing more from the local community.

“This exhibition is being held to outline the work we plan to carry out as part of our environmental impact assessment and we are keen to get the views of local people.

The map shows the site of the planned scheme

“We will hold a second exhibition once our plans are closer to being finalised but this is the real opportunity to help shape the work we are doing.”

The project would use Loch Kemp as an upper reservoir and Loch Ness as the lower reservoir.

Statera says the scheme would be relatively unobtrusive as it uses existing natural features in the landscape.

Need for large dams reduced

The project would see the water levels increased in Loch Kemp which sits in a natural bowl in the landscape.

The developer says this reduces the need for large dams which minimises the need to import materials on to site, so keeps traffic movements to a minimum.

SSE has an existing pumped hydro scheme at Foyers and the ILI Group’s Red John development was approved this year.

