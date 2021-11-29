Public urged to give their views on planned Loch Ness pumped storage hydro scheme at exhibitions this week

People living near the site of a planned new pumped storage hydro scheme are being asked to give their views at public exhibitions this week.

If approved, it would be the third pumped storage project operating, or in the pipeline, at Loch Ness.

Statera Energy unveiled its plans earlier this month.

It says the proposed development at Whitebridge would potentially save up to 500,000 tonnes of CO2 every year by displacing fossil fuel generation.

It would inject £20 million into the local economy each year for up to four years.

Up to 300 jobs would be created during construction and there would be 6-8 permanent jobs in operations.

Where are the public exhibitions?

The public exhibitions will be open between 12.30pm-7.30pm at Glenmoriston Millennium Hall, Invermoriston, on November 30, Fort Augustus Village Hall on December 1 and the Wildside Centre, Whitebridge on December 2.

Andrew Troup of Statera Energy said: “We look forward to hearing more from the local community.

“This exhibition is being held to outline the work we plan to carry out as part of our environmental impact assessment and we are keen to get the views of local people.

“We will hold a second exhibition once our plans are closer to being finalised but this is the real opportunity to help shape the work we are doing.”

The project would use Loch Kemp as an upper reservoir and Loch Ness as the lower reservoir.

Statera says the scheme would be relatively unobtrusive as it uses existing natural features in the landscape.

Need for large dams reduced

The project would see the water levels increased in Loch Kemp which sits in a natural bowl in the landscape.

The developer says this reduces the need for large dams which minimises the need to import materials on to site, so keeps traffic movements to a minimum.

SSE has an existing pumped hydro scheme at Foyers and the ILI Group’s Red John development was approved this year.