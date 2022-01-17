Bike thefts in North Ballachulish spark police appeal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are appealing for the safe return of two bicycles which have been stolen from North Ballachulish.

A grey coloured Santa Cruz Bronson mountain bike and a pink/red Canyon Spectral E-bike were taken from the west coast village on Wednesday evening.

Glencoe Police are seeking information for the theft of 2 bicycles from North Ballachulish during the evening of Wednesday 12th January. A grey coloured Santa Cruz Bronson mountain bike and a pink/red Canyon Spectral Ebike (womens) .

Any information to incident NP74/22. pic.twitter.com/NOIgFL0iDp — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 17, 2022

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to secure the safe return of the bikes.

You can contact police on 101 referencing NP74/22.