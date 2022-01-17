Bike thefts in North Ballachulish spark police appeal

January 17, 2022, 8:26 pmUpdated: January 17, 2022, 8:36 pm
Police are appealing for the safe return of two bicycles which have been stolen from North Ballachulish.
A grey coloured Santa Cruz Bronson mountain bike and a pink/red Canyon Spectral E-bike were taken from the west coast village on Wednesday evening.
