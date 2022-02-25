Police appeal for help to find to find missing Highlands teen Scott Shearer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dingwall are calling for help to trace a missing teenager.

Scott Shearer, 17, has been missing since Wednesday afternoon at 4.10pm. He was dropped off at the Tesco supermarket at Holm Mill, Inverness to meet a friend.

The youngster was due to be collected at 9.20pm but failed to return.

Police describe Scott as 5ft 8ins and of slim build.

He has short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit top, grey North Face jumper, grey North face joggers and in possession of a black ruck sack.

On Wed 23rd Feb Scott Shearer was last seen at Tesco at Holm Mills in Inverness . He has failed to return. 17, 5' 8" , slim , short dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit top. Anyinformation on his whereabouts please contact Dingwall Police Station on 101. pic.twitter.com/wNtKt7ugYX — Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 25, 2022

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Dingwall Police Station on 101.