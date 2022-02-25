Missing woman who went missing in Stornoway has been found By Ross Hempseed February 25, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 8:41 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kelly Johnson, who went missing in Stornoway this afternoon, had been traced safe and well. Kelly Johnson, 38, went missing on the afternoon of Friday, February 25 near the Macaulay Road area in Stornoway. Police have now confirmed that she has been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance. Police Scotland can confirm that Kelly Johnson, who was reported missing in Stornoway, has been traced safely. Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/3hsNNIdDcV — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) February 25, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police appeal for help to find to find missing Highlands teen Scott Shearer Missing Aberdeen teen traced ‘safe and well’ Aberdeenshire man missing for a week is traced ‘safe and well’ James Brannan: CCTV image released in search for missing Aviemore man