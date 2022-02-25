Missing woman who went missing in Stornoway has been found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelly Johnson, who went missing in Stornoway this afternoon, had been traced safe and well.

Kelly Johnson, 38, went missing on the afternoon of Friday, February 25 near the Macaulay Road area in Stornoway.

Police have now confirmed that she has been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their assistance.

Police Scotland can confirm that Kelly Johnson, who was reported missing in Stornoway, has been traced safely. Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/3hsNNIdDcV — Western Isles Police (@WIslesPolice) February 25, 2022