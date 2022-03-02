Will they hit it off? Highland Wildlife Park welcomes female Elk as part of breeding programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new female Eurasian elk has been welcomed into the fold at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The elk arrived at the park near Kingussie last month from the Scottish Deer Centre in Fife.

Ash has been introduced to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) park as part of a breeding programme for the species.

While population numbers are on the up, the species is now considered extinct in the wild across Scotland.

The Eurasian elk is the largest living member of deer species, and while extinct on our shores, they can still be found across Europe.

Keepers at the park hope she will hit it off with resident male, Raven.

Visitors will be able to spot the pair in the park’s 85-acre drive-through reserve, based in the Cairngorms National Park.