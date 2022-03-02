Will they hit it off? Highland Wildlife Park welcomes female Elk as part of breeding programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will they hit it off? Highland Wildlife Park welcomes female Elk as part of breeding programme

By Daniel Boal
March 2, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 1:22 pm
A new female elk has arrived at the Highland Wildlife Park. Photo by: Royal Zoological Society Scotland
A new female Eurasian elk has been welcomed into the fold at the Highland Wildlife Park.

The elk arrived at the park near Kingussie last month from the Scottish Deer Centre in Fife.

Ash has been introduced to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) park as part of a breeding programme for the species.

While population numbers are on the up, the species is now considered extinct in the wild across Scotland.

The Eurasian elk is the largest living member of deer species, and while extinct on our shores, they can still be found across Europe.

Keepers at the park hope she will hit it off with resident male, Raven.

Visitors will be able to spot the pair in the park’s 85-acre drive-through reserve, based in the Cairngorms National Park.

