Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland school announces partial closure due to Covid – after pupils have arrived for class

By Louise Glen
March 17, 2022, 8:48 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 9:05 am
Pupils were sent home after arriving at school by bus in Inverness.
A Highland school is partially closed today while a Moray primary is shut due to Covid absences among staff.

Parents of s1 pupils at Charleston Academy and those at Logie Primary School in Forres have been asked not to attend classes.

First-year pupils at Charleston Academy, in Kinmylies, were told they were to return home – after staff gave late notice of absence to the head teacher.

Head teacher Helen Hunter apologised to parents and pupils, saying the situation was beyond her control.

Apologies were given to parents for late notice

Pupils who have travelled into school by bus should now be picked up and taken home.

Posted by The Highland Council on Thursday, 17 March 2022

She said: “Due to late notice of additional staff absence this morning, Charleston Academy will be closed to all S1 pupils as we cannot fully open safely to all pupils.

“My sincere apologies. If your S1 child travels by bus please make arrangements to have them collected from school.

“This situation is beyond our control.”

Logie Primary School closed due to Covid- related staff absence

Parents at a Moray primary school have also been told that due to staff absence there will be no in-person classes today.

Logie Primary School, in Forres would be closed for the day.

A notice on its website said: “Further to the email sent to parents/carers and support services yesterday afternoon, the school building is unable to open safely to pupils due to high levels of staff absence.

“This is related to positive Covid tests and staff awaiting PCR test results.

“Remote learning will take place in the meantime, with reduced staffing to monitor activities.”

 

 

