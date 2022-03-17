First community-owned houses in Applecross help tackle affordable homes ‘crisis’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have moved into the first affordable houses built in Applecross in 18 years.

The three accessible homes are the first community-owned homes on the peninsula.

It follows concern about a lack of quality affordable accommodation locally.

Priority was given to elderly residents or those with additional health needs and connections to the area.

More houses planned

More affordable houses and community facilities are planned on another site.

It is hoped this will enable more young people and families to remain in the community.

The development of An Toll Bàn (the fair hollow) was undertaken by the Applecross Community Company (ACC) with support from the Communities Housing Trust (CHT).

It is the latest in a series of projects by ACC since its establishment in 2008 to improve the resilience, sustainability and prosperity of Applecross.

The development in the Wester Ross community, which has a population of 225, is welcomed by Shona Robison, cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government.

She said: “We want everyone to have a safe, warm affordable home that meets their needs.

“And by ensuring we have accessible homes, then people can live independently in their own home for longer in the community they wish to live.

“Community-led projects, such as this, highlight the benefits that the Rural and Islands Housing Fund provides, and even a small number of homes can make a huge difference in our rural communities.”

The An Toll Bàn site was bought from NHS Highland in 2020 with support from the Scottish Land Fund.

Houses will improve access to health facilities

Construction has been supported by the Rural Housing Fund, SSE’s Sustainable Development Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Applecross’ community-owned hydro project Apple Juice.

The houses are close to the GP surgery, providing improved access to health facilities.

ACC chairman Owen Kilbride said: “Tackling the crisis of affordable housing in Applecross is a priority for us and we are very excited to see local residents moving into their new homes.

“This is only the start and we shall be building further affordable homes for our community in the coming years.”

Ronnie MacRae, CHT chief executive, says the new homes will mean older residents are better supported locally.

He said: “Helping people of all ages stay within their community is crucial for the ongoing sustainability of rural areas.”

Alan Wilson, director of estates, facilities and capital planning for NHS Highland, said the health board is committed to supporting local communities.

He said: “This is a great example of collaborative working between all the relative groups in providing much-needed affordable housing for the area.”

Project will bring many benefits

Ian Philp from HIE’s Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross area team, added: “We recognise the importance of the availability of affordable and energy efficient accommodation.

“We are delighted to see the ACC bring this ambitious project to fruition, which will bring many benefits to the community.”

Applecross is one of many rural and island communities facing affordable housing issues.

This week the managers of the Applecross Inn, which is on the NC500 tourist route, said they are struggling to find accommodation for staff.

Owner Judith Fish and general manager Mark Carrington found 78 out of a total of 187 houses are second or holiday homes.