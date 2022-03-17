Readers’ Letters: Brave Marina stands up for the truth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ Letters: Brave Marina stands up for the truth

By P&J Readers
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 7:26 pm
Hearing in the administrative case of Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova -Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock
Hearing in the administrative case of Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova -Kommersant Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Sir, – Re Russia’s horrific invasion of Ukraine, we salute anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova who, as editor on a prime Russian state-controlled TV channel, burst on to its live nightly news programme holding a banner, which read on translation: “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

Ms Ovsyannikova was only on screen for a few seconds before the programme director cut her off, but it was long enough for her message to be read by Russian viewers and be seen by the entire world. What an incredibly brave woman. Ukraine’s President Zelensky, himself a hugely brave individual, praised her for “telling the truth”.

At first, her whereabouts were unknown – detained somewhere by Putin and his hideous regime – but in a video recorded before the TV incident, she called on the Russian people to protest against the war, saying only they could stop Putin’s madness. Echoing the words of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, she said: “Don’t be afraid of anything, they can’t imprison us all.” The truth will out. Marina’s name is added to our prayers.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness

Champion the sponsor scheme

Sir, – Instead of criticising the UK’s admittedly tardy refugee policy, engaging in a “handbags at dawn” spat with JK Rowling over her lamentable Gender Recognition Act, and pardoning witches, why doesn’t Nicola Sturgeon adopt and champion the UK’s refugee sponsorship scheme – whereby churches, councils and community groups can take responsibility for refugees – and galvanise Scots politicians and people into making this work?

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven

Standing charges need to go

Sir, – I was pleased to see that the surreptitious 50% increase by EDF of its standing charge was recently raised in the House of Commons. Scottish Hydro has increased my daily standing charge by 82% to 50.14 pence and indeed by 239% since 2013.

This charge, particularly for those struggling with the tariff increases, means that however frugal they try to be with energy consumption, there is nothing they can do to protect themselves with regard to this element of their bill.

In the interest of price comparison and incentive towards energy reduction, daily standing charges should be abolished.

Douglas Tait, St Columbas, Lonmay

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]