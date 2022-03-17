Readers’ Letters: Brave Marina stands up for the truth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – Re Russia’s horrific invasion of Ukraine, we salute anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova who, as editor on a prime Russian state-controlled TV channel, burst on to its live nightly news programme holding a banner, which read on translation: “No war, stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

Ms Ovsyannikova was only on screen for a few seconds before the programme director cut her off, but it was long enough for her message to be read by Russian viewers and be seen by the entire world. What an incredibly brave woman. Ukraine’s President Zelensky, himself a hugely brave individual, praised her for “telling the truth”.

At first, her whereabouts were unknown – detained somewhere by Putin and his hideous regime – but in a video recorded before the TV incident, she called on the Russian people to protest against the war, saying only they could stop Putin’s madness. Echoing the words of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, she said: “Don’t be afraid of anything, they can’t imprison us all.” The truth will out. Marina’s name is added to our prayers.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness

Champion the sponsor scheme

Sir, – Instead of criticising the UK’s admittedly tardy refugee policy, engaging in a “handbags at dawn” spat with JK Rowling over her lamentable Gender Recognition Act, and pardoning witches, why doesn’t Nicola Sturgeon adopt and champion the UK’s refugee sponsorship scheme – whereby churches, councils and community groups can take responsibility for refugees – and galvanise Scots politicians and people into making this work?

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven

Standing charges need to go

Sir, – I was pleased to see that the surreptitious 50% increase by EDF of its standing charge was recently raised in the House of Commons. Scottish Hydro has increased my daily standing charge by 82% to 50.14 pence and indeed by 239% since 2013.

This charge, particularly for those struggling with the tariff increases, means that however frugal they try to be with energy consumption, there is nothing they can do to protect themselves with regard to this element of their bill.

In the interest of price comparison and incentive towards energy reduction, daily standing charges should be abolished.

Douglas Tait, St Columbas, Lonmay