Wick has the world’s shortest street – but how close do others run Ebenezer Place?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For many people in Wick, the world should have its eyes focused on the town for an array of different reasons.

However, one in particular sets it aside from other places around the globe.

Yes, Wick is proud to boast the title of hosting the world’s shortest street.

Which street lays claim to the title?

Ebenezer Place, which is just 6ft 9ins long, has been officially recognised and celebrated for having the accolade.

It has only one property – the entrance to the bistro at Mackays Hotel.

As the hotel has been placed on the market for the first time in 67 years, it seems as if someone new will have the chance to take up the deed on the famed street.

How did Ebenezer Place come to be?

The name was derived after Alexander Sinclair built his hotel following his return from the United States in 1883.

After constructing the accommodation facility on the corner of Union Street and River Street, Mr Sinclair was instructed by the local council to put a name on the short end of the building as it was deemed a separate street.

Ebenezer Place has appeared in town record’s since as far back as 1887.

How does Ebenezer Place fair against other quirky streets?

Globally, Ebenezer Place is considered to be the world’s shortest street, but in Britain, another place has also made its claim for the title.

Bacup in Lancashire may seem like a great distance from the north and north-east, but there is a connection as the town’s Elgin Street once held the shortest street title.

Bacup, renowned for being a medieval production centre of woollen and cotton clothes and later a factory town during the industrial revolution, has been home to Elgin Street since the 19th century.

The street is bordered by a single house, with parking at either side.

A white plaque has been placed below the street sign of the claim boasting of the world record.

However, this was officially quashed in 2006 as the Guinness World Records passed the title on to Wick.

Move aside Bacup, your 17ft long street is no match for Ebenezer Place.

Questions over criteria for title

While Elgin Street may take runner-up spot in Britain, in global terms second place falls to a street in Ohio.

McKinley Street in Bellefontaine runs along the local railway track. It qualifies as the shortest street in the United States – and in the Americas as well.

Linking West Columbus and Garfield Avenues, the street has also previously laid claim to the title of the world’s shortest street.

However, several branding attempts have failed.

The exact distance of the street has not been determined, with it spanning between 15ft and 30ft. However, at its lowest measurement, the Ohio street just pips its Lancashire counterpart to second spot.

Those seeking McKinley Street to take the title have claimed others do not possess a road, therefore do not meet the criteria for being the world’s shortest street.

But to me, that just sounds like sour grapes and a bit of jealousy of Wick’s great claim.

Paris makes its claim

Paris’ Rue des Degrés has also thrown its name into the hat, with a unique staircase in the city.

The 11ft wide, 19ft long street is formed of a stone stair case, consisting of 14 steps in total.

The small street is located in the second arrondissement of Paris. The area is more familiar with business, banking, shopping arcades and the former stock exchange.

The unique street has over time become a hotspot for graffiti murals due to its two major bordering walls.

Rue des Degrés is the smallest street in Paris – it is only 5.75 m long and 3.30 m wide. In fact, it merely consists of a staircase with 14 steps! Built in 1634 following the demolition of the wall of Charles V, the street played a role in the French Revolution pic.twitter.com/FeLZqn2WtF — KB #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@GalwayGirl2505) April 4, 2022

Short street = short St Paddy’s parade

The United States again features on the list.

In the south in Hot Springs, Arkansas, there is perhaps more daily passing traffic than the other contenders.

However, Bridge Street, which is only twice as long as it is wide, is another former holder of the world’s shortest street title.

It can still claim one world’s shortest title – just not the one that matters to the people of Caithness.

Instead, Bridge Street is known to host the world’s shortest St Patricks Day parade.

Despite it being short in length, the parade takes more than one hour. Dozens of participants complete the procession to celebrate the fifth century Irish patron.

It is a cool title to hold. But, sorry, Wick wins again.