Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn

By Michelle Henderson
June 5, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 3:30 pm
Two 18-year-old men and a 72-year-old woman is in a stable condition at Raigmore Hospital.
Two 18-year-old men and a 72-year-old woman is in a stable condition at Raigmore Hospital.

Two 18-year-old men and a 72-year-old woman are in hospital following a serious two-vehicle crash near Nairn.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road following reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

The incident, involving a black Ford Fiesta car and a blue Fiat Ducato camper van, happened at the junction with the B9092 Ardersier road around 11.10pm.

The 18-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old male passenger of the Ford were taken to Raigmore Hospital. They remain in a stable condition.

Two female passengers in the Ford, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were also transferred to hospital as a precaution.

The 72-year-old male driver of the camper van and the front seat passenger were uninjured.

Raigmore Hospital, Inverness

However, the 72-year-old female rear seat passenger was also taken by ambulance to Raigmore. She is also described as being in a stable condition.

Investigations at the scene confirmed that the black Ford Fiesta car was being driving on the B9092 at the junction with the A96, when it collided with a blue Fiat Ducato camper van, travelling on the Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road.

Appeal for information

Police have now launched an investigation to uncover the events leading up to the crash.

Officers are urging anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch and assist them with their inquiries.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, of the Road Policing Unit based in Inverness, said: “Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.

“Although the crash took place late at night, I would ask any witnesses, or anyone with information that will assist our ongoing investigation to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone driving on that road around the time of the crash with dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 4704 of Saturday, June 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal