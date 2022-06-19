Oban lifeboat called to help sailing vessel after it runs aground By Lottie Hood June 19, 2022, 6:03 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 6:10 pm Oban lifeboat crews were called out to assist in two incidents on Sunday, June 19. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oban lifeboat assisted a yacht after the vessel ran aground on some rocks. Stornoway coastguards received the call of the vessel in distress at around 1.50pm on Sunday. The yacht had run aground on some rocks south of Oban. Launched from Oban, Strathclyde about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/j48mQnQuwP — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) June 19, 2022 Crews refloated the vessel, which had two people on board, and escorted them to near Lochgilphead before they return to base. It follows Oban lifeboat crews being called out earlier the same day at about 11.30am to free another vessel that got caught in some old fishing gear. They managed to free the vessel within the hour. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Yacht runs aground on rocks near Skye bridge Body of dog recovered by Coastguard and lifeboat after cliff fall at Slains Castle Kessock lifeboat crew moves quickly to secure drifting motor vessel in Beauly Firth Mallaig lifeboat tows vessel with fouled propeller