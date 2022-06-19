Oban lifeboat called to help sailing vessel after it runs aground

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban lifeboat assisted a yacht after the vessel ran aground on some rocks.

Stornoway coastguards received the call of the vessel in distress at around 1.50pm on Sunday.

The yacht had run aground on some rocks south of Oban.

Launched from Oban, Strathclyde about twenty minutes ago – https://t.co/j48mQnQuwP — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) June 19, 2022

Crews refloated the vessel, which had two people on board, and escorted them to near Lochgilphead before they return to base.

It follows Oban lifeboat crews being called out earlier the same day at about 11.30am to free another vessel that got caught in some old fishing gear.

They managed to free the vessel within the hour.