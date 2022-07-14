Isle of Skye voted as one of world’s 50 must-see destinations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Isle of Skye has been ranked as one of 50 must-see destinations across the world.

The west coast island, in particular its capital Portree, has been named in the World’s Greatest Places to visit by Time magazine.

Skye is the only Scottish destination to be named among the 2022 line-up.

Devon in England is the only other UK entry to feature in the top 50.

It means Skye has been ranked on par with some of the world’s most exotic and well-known locations, including the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; Doha in Qatar, Nairobi and the Trans Bhutan Trail in Bhutan.

Countries including Brazil, Indian, Jamaica, New Zealand, Spain and Zimbabwe also feature among the line-up.

On their website, Time Magazine described Portree as a must-see for its “stunning landscape, craggy hills and medieval castles.”

They wrote: “The Isle of Skye has a stunning Scottish landscape characterized by coastal cliffs, craggy hills, and medieval castles, and its capital of Portree is just as inviting as it is rugged.

“For generations, city-weary Glaswegians have been escaping here on weekends, drawn by idyllic scenery and relative proximity. Now it’s casting a wider net, welcoming a post­-pandemic influx of American visitors.”

The list was compiled by Time Magazine from a network of correspondents and contributors.

The magazine took nominations of places offering new and exciting experiences for readers.

Within the short review, they touch upon Portree’s quaint character, paying homage to its local hospitality vendors and picturesque walking trails.