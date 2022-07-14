Isle of Skye voted as one of world’s 50 must-see destinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Isle of Skye voted as one of world’s 50 must-see destinations

By Michelle Henderson
July 14, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: July 14, 2022, 7:50 pm
Portree is the only Scottish destination to be named among Time Magazine's World’s Greatest Places line-up. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The Isle of Skye has been ranked as one of 50 must-see destinations across the world.

The west coast island, in particular its capital Portree, has been named in the World’s Greatest Places to visit by Time magazine.

Skye is the only Scottish destination to be named among the 2022 line-up.

Devon in England is the only other UK entry to feature in the top 50.

It means Skye has been ranked on par with some of the world’s most exotic and well-known locations, including the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; Doha in Qatar, Nairobi and the Trans Bhutan Trail in Bhutan.

Countries including Brazil, Indian, Jamaica, New Zealand, Spain and Zimbabwe also feature among the line-up.

Time Magazine said Skye’s capital is a must see for its ‘stunning landscape, craggy hills and medieval castles’. Picture by Sandy McCook.

On their website, Time Magazine described Portree as a must-see for its “stunning landscape, craggy hills and medieval castles.”

They wrote: “The Isle of Skye has a stunning Scottish landscape characterized by coastal cliffs, craggy hills, and medieval castles, and its capital of Portree is just as inviting as it is rugged.

“For generations, city-weary Glaswegians have been escaping here on weekends, drawn by idyllic scenery and relative proximity. Now it’s casting a wider net, welcoming a post­-pandemic influx of American visitors.”

The list was compiled by Time Magazine from a network of correspondents and contributors.

The magazine took nominations of places offering new and exciting experiences for readers.

Within the short review, they touch upon Portree’s quaint character, paying homage to its local hospitality vendors and picturesque walking trails.

