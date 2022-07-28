Caithness woman with MS said training programme ‘completely changed my life and dress size’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Caithness woman with MS said training programme ‘completely changed my life and dress size’

By Lottie Hood
July 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Lillias Rapson said the training programme had completely changed her life. Supplied by Lillias Rapson/ MS Society Scotland.
Lillias Rapson said the training programme had completely changed her life. Supplied by Lillias Rapson/ MS Society Scotland.

A woman with MS from Caithness said her life, symptoms and fitness has completely changed since attending a training programme.

Lillias Rapson has been experiencing MS symptoms since she was 13.

Diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis 10 years ago, the 38-year-old suffers from a range of symptoms.

Lillias Rapson was only diagnosed with MS when she was 28. Supplied by Lillias Rapson/ MS Society Scotland

This long list includes mobility and balance issues, muscle spasms, depression, fatigue, speech and swallowing issues and tremors.

Hoping to improve her recovery from relapses and to try and drop some unhealthy habits, Ms Rapson signed up for a 12-week MS Warrior Training Programme which “changed her life” and also her dress size.

‘Totally and absolutely changed my life’

Entering the programme, Ms Rapson said: “My main goal was always to improve my chances of recovering from relapses.

“I wanted to improve my life, to drop all the bad habits like smoking, drinking and eating unhealthily, which I’d used to cope with different things, and to take my health into my own hands.

“And I want to have the muscle tone there to be able to support myself through relapses.

“Then my body has at least got the muscle there to use as energy until I’m able to get back on my feet and do some form of healthy living again and properly look after myself.”

Since taking part, the former IT worker has also dropped from a size 22 to 14.

The Caithness resident said she felt much more confident since doing the course. Supplied by Lillias Rapson/ MS Society Scotland

Ms Rapson said it had completely changed her self confidence: “The programme has definitely changed the way I view myself. Now I’m able to see myself without wincing, whereas before I just couldn’t look.

“MS Warrior has totally and absolutely changed my life. I achieved stronger mobility and more confidence.

“Although I can’t run and I haven’t gained back any mobility, I feel more confident in myself. I can get up from the chair and walk across the room without my legs feeling weak or without feeling fatigued.

“Before it was quite normal to feel that way, just from walking that short distance. That’s amazing really, from spending years being fatigued and having weak and painful legs to not having that.”

Aim to provide specific programmes for individuals

Over 15,000 people in Scotland live with MS. It is a condition that damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things such as speaking, walking, thinking and eating.

The MS Warrior Training Programme aims to increase fitness and strength and minimise the progression of the condition.

Dom Thorpe, who founded Disability Training in 2008, said: “No matter what your disability, there is always some form of exercise which can benefit you physically.

“When presented with the opportunity to train a disabled client I adopt the attitude of ‘What can you do?’ not ‘What can’t you do?’

“I use this positive attitude to combine my existing knowledge of fitness, my knowledge of the specific disability, and any exercise preferences the client may have, to provide an exercise regime that will suit them, whatever their needs.”

Those who take part receive healthy recipes, motivational daily emails, a 12-week weight training programme, nutrition plan and series of home exercise videos.

To find out more visit the website or to sign up to the launch event on Tuesday, August 2, click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]