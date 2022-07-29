Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dingwall businessman said police took three days to come to speak to him after a robbery at his shop.

Bill Powrie, owner of Objet D’art, contacted officers a week past Thursday, July 21, after discovering two rings and a gold chain, worth £5,000, were missing from his antiques shop.

The alleged crime, which Mr Powrie said took place around 10.40am, was captured on CCTV.

The rings are worth around £4,500, with a gold chain holding a value of around £350.

Mr Powrie contacted the police in an effort to catch those responsible.

However, he was told he would have to wait until Sunday to speak to officers. Three days after the crime was committed.

‘I thought they would have moved with a little more fleet of foot’

Mr Powrie said: “I was a little bit surprised and concerned and given the nature of the items which had been stolen I would have thought time would have been of the essence. I had the guy’s picture and he was easy identifiable.

“I also had him on video, picking the items up and sticking them in his pocket.

“I would have thought they could have moved a tad swifter than they did to say the least.

“It’s just not what small businesses need.

Mr Powrie says the crime has had a huge impact on his Tulloch Street business.

“That sort of money for a small business is a lot of money, there is no question about it,” he added.

‘It comes as a little bit of a shock’

“Dingwall is quite an orderly, safe place but I thought they would have moved with a little more fleet of foot.

“I have been trading for 10 years, ever since I retired. I have had absolutely no problems at all.

“When these things happen, this is when you usually look to the law enforcement authorities for them to swing into action but they didn’t.”

Mr Powrie praised the local community for rallying round him in his time of need.

He said: “The community has been absolutely superb.

“People have come round with bunches of flowers and expressing their concerns and things like that.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.