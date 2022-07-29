Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three days for police to attend robbery in Dingwall after jewels stolen

By Michelle Henderson
July 29, 2022, 8:54 pm
Bill Powrie of Objet D'Art in Dingwall said he as "surprised and concerned" by the Police's response. Picture by Sandy McCook.
A Dingwall businessman said police took three days to come to speak to him after a robbery at his shop.

Bill Powrie, owner of Objet D’art, contacted officers a week past Thursday, July 21, after discovering two rings and a gold chain, worth £5,000, were missing from his antiques shop.

The alleged crime, which Mr Powrie said took place around 10.40am, was captured on CCTV.

The rings are worth around £4,500, with a gold chain holding a value of around £350.

Mr Powrie contacted the police in an effort to catch those responsible.

However, he was told he would have to wait until Sunday to speak to officers. Three days after the crime was committed.

‘I thought they would have moved with a little more fleet of foot’

Mr Powrie said: “I was a little bit surprised and concerned and given the nature of the items which had been stolen I would have thought time would have been of the essence. I had the guy’s picture and he was easy identifiable.

“I also had him on video, picking the items up and sticking them in his pocket.

Two rings and a gold chain, worth around £5000, were stolen from the Dingwall-based antiques shop last Thursday, Picture by Sandy McCook.

“I would have thought they could have moved a tad swifter than they did to say the least.

“It’s just not what small businesses need.

Mr Powrie says the crime has had a huge impact on his Tulloch Street business.

“That sort of money for a small business is a lot of money, there is no question about it,” he added.

‘It comes as a little bit of a shock’

Dingwall is quite an orderly, safe place but I thought they would have moved with a little more fleet of foot.

“I have been trading for 10 years, ever since I retired. I have had absolutely no problems at all.

“When these things happen, this is when you usually look to the law enforcement authorities for them to swing into action but they didn’t.”

Mr Powrie praised the local community for rallying round him in his time of need.

He said: “The community has been absolutely superb.

“People have come round with bunches of flowers and expressing their concerns and things like that.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

