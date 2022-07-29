What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yesterday Climate Camp Scotland pitched tents in Aberdeen’s St Fitticks Park ahead of a weekend of protests.

However, what do the activists have planned for the rest of Aberdeen Climate Camp?

The site is fully set up and ready for a day of workshops, and discussions on topics that are ‘important for the climate movement’.

Climate Camp Scotland spokesperson Quan Nguyen said the activists have invited “trade unionists here to discuss what a just transition looks like for workers and communities and how do we get there?

“We’re going to have a discussion on land rights and land access and how unequal land ownership in Scotland is and how that undermines climate efforts.”

When our reporter arrived the camp was gathered in a morning assembly in which everyone on the campsite gathered.

The congregation did not add up to the estimated 300 protestors, however, there are more set to arrive tonight and tomorrow morning – said a Climate Camp Scotland Spokesperson.

Another Climate Camp Scotland spokesperson, Benji Brown said: “Today we have an action-packed day full of workshops.

“We’ve got discussions on non-violent direct action, holistic security culture and also art workshops and printmaking, which is going to be happening all day.

What’s in store over the weekend?

With workshops happening all day today to educate protestors on environmental issues, what will activists do with this information once they have it?



Mr Nguyen continued: “Tomorrow we’re going to have a workshop on how Scottish independence and climate justice are linked and how Scottish independence can serve as a push for climate justice.

“And on Sunday we will hold a rally together at St Nicholas Street together with our friends here in Aberdeen, with Aberdeen Social Center and with the Friends of St Fitticks Park at 12 o’clock to demand Aberdeen City Council and the Fossil Fuel Industry to leave these people here alone and to stop fossil fuel expansion.

“Whether that’s the Energy Transition Zone, new oil fields or anything else, we need to start winding that down and start the just transition now”

Mr Brown added: “Over the next couple of days we’ve got more workshops happening, how to decolonise environmentalism to ensure we hear the voices that are missing from the climate movement right now.

‘Climate reparations’

“We’re also discussing climate reparations, how to hold polluters accountable for the harm they’ve caused and make sure that the £10 billion worth of profits that Shell recently announced, for example, that money is actually going to repair the harm that they’ve caused rather than into the pockets of corporate shareholders.

“On Sunday, we’re going to have a big rally with local communities here from St Fitticks Park from Torry.

“Demanding that action is taken to protect this last green space in Torry from industrial development and ensure that an Energy Transition Zone delivers true energy democracy, publicly owned renewable power using brownfield sites rather than going ahead to expand into these green spaces and the wetlands here that are conserving wildlife and make sure that these issues are not overlooked.”