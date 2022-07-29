What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What’s happening at Aberdeen Climate Camp?

By Ryan Duff
July 29, 2022, 9:19 pm
Six of the climate campers staying in Aberdeen from July 28 to August 1. Clockwise from top left: Quan Nguyen, Mim Black, Nick Humphries, Bryce Goodall, Ish Price and Ben ó Ceallaigh.
Yesterday Climate Camp Scotland pitched tents in Aberdeen’s St Fitticks Park ahead of a weekend of protests.

However, what do the activists have planned for the rest of Aberdeen Climate Camp?

The site is fully set up and ready for a day of workshops, and discussions on topics that are ‘important for the climate movement’.

There is construction underway at St Fittick’s Park. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Climate Camp Scotland spokesperson Quan Nguyen said the activists have invited “trade unionists here to discuss what a just transition looks like for workers and communities and how do we get there?

“We’re going to have a discussion on land rights and land access and how unequal land ownership in Scotland is and how that undermines climate efforts.”

Nick Humphries at the camp kitchen, which is being set up by his fellow protestors in the background.

When our reporter arrived the camp was gathered in a morning assembly in which everyone on the campsite gathered.

The congregation did not add up to the estimated 300 protestors, however, there are more set to arrive tonight and tomorrow morning – said a Climate Camp Scotland Spokesperson.

Another Climate Camp Scotland spokesperson, Benji Brown said: “Today we have an action-packed day full of workshops.

“We’ve got discussions on non-violent direct action, holistic security culture and also art workshops and printmaking, which is going to be happening all day.

What’s in store over the weekend?

With workshops happening all day today to educate protestors on environmental issues, what will activists do with this information once they have it?


Mr Nguyen continued: “Tomorrow we’re going to have a workshop on how Scottish independence and climate justice are linked and how Scottish independence can serve as a push for climate justice.

“And on Sunday we will hold a rally together at St Nicholas Street together with our friends here in Aberdeen, with Aberdeen Social Center and with the Friends of St Fitticks Park at 12 o’clock to demand Aberdeen City Council and the Fossil Fuel Industry to leave these people here alone and to stop fossil fuel expansion.

“Whether that’s the Energy Transition Zone, new oil fields or anything else, we need to start winding that down and start the just transition now”

Benji Brown spokesperson for Climate Camp Scotland setting up on Thursday morning.

Mr Brown added: “Over the next couple of days we’ve got more workshops happening, how to decolonise environmentalism to ensure we hear the voices that are missing from the climate movement right now.

‘Climate reparations’

“We’re also discussing climate reparations, how to hold polluters accountable for the harm they’ve caused and make sure that the £10 billion worth of profits that Shell recently announced, for example, that money is actually going to repair the harm that they’ve caused rather than into the pockets of corporate shareholders.

“On Sunday, we’re going to have a big rally with local communities here from St Fitticks Park from Torry.

“Demanding that action is taken to protect this last green space in Torry from industrial development and ensure that an Energy Transition Zone delivers true energy democracy, publicly owned renewable power using brownfield sites rather than going ahead to expand into these green spaces and the wetlands here that are conserving wildlife and make sure that these issues are not overlooked.”

 

[[title]]

[[text]]

