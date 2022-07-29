Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding – Belladrum day two has it all

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The welly boot tan lines are starting to spread across the fields of Belladrum as day two of the festival brought another scorcher.

Even more people arrived to enjoy the festival fun on Friday as the three-day event reached its midway point.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, after a burst water pipe led to supply issues, but dedicated teams soon stepped in to fix it and, importantly, no spirits were dampened.

The morning got off to a calm start as campers slept off the night before, still reeling from the excitement of the packed Peat & Diesel set.

Things ramped up fast, as midday came around, with performances across most stages starting from noon and crowds more than ready for them.

Aberdeen-based band The Roov took to the Garden Stage, wowing crowds with an eclectic mix of original music and covers.

Getting crafty

One of the focal points of Friday afternoon was the wedding of Lauren and Andrew Gordon in Belladrum Temple.

Crowds parted as the newly weds walked by in their long white dress and kilt, with crows cheering and wishing the couple well.

Over in the walled garden, people can take part in crafts and workshops to learn more about traditional Scottish crafts.

Alison Strange from Bunloit Woolery is at the festival demonstrating drop spindles and weaving.

She said: “A lot of people are interested and a lot of people have a go and think ‘oh I don’t think I could do that’, especially when they realise it was the lady who used to do the spinning and she would have been doing it more or less all day.”

Weird and wonderful

There is no shortage of things to do at Belladrum, with the weird and wonderful around every turn.

Walking through the main arena, there could be a ceilidh to your left and a flash mob to your right, or a unicorn on stilts interacting with a giant painted octopus.

Event producer Dougie Brown said he thought day two of the festival was going well and that the “incredible” weather was helping with that.

Looking back at Belladrum‘s opening night, and his current highlight, he said: “I think we’re all still coming down from a high after Peat & Diesel then the Abba show later at night.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day to get Bella back up and running again.

“I think everyone looks like they’re having a wonderful time and that they’re all very happy.”