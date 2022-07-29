Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding – Belladrum day two has it all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Welly boot tans, wool and a wedding – Belladrum day two has it all

By Lauren Robertson
July 29, 2022, 7:12 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 9:40 pm

The welly boot tan lines are starting to spread across the fields of Belladrum as day two of the festival brought another scorcher.

Even more people arrived to enjoy the festival fun on Friday as the three-day event reached its midway point.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, after a burst water pipe led to supply issues, but dedicated teams soon stepped in to fix it and, importantly, no spirits were dampened.

The morning got off to a calm start as campers slept off the night before, still reeling from the excitement of the packed Peat & Diesel set.

Things ramped up fast, as midday came around, with performances across most stages starting from noon and crowds more than ready for them.

Aberdeen-based band The Roov took to the Garden Stage, wowing crowds with an eclectic mix of original music and covers.

Soaking up the sun at Belladrum. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Getting crafty

One of the focal points of Friday afternoon was the wedding of Lauren and Andrew Gordon in Belladrum Temple.

Crowds parted as the newly weds walked by in their long white dress and kilt, with crows cheering and wishing the couple well.

Over in the walled garden, people can take part in crafts and workshops to learn more about traditional Scottish crafts.

Alison Strange from Bunloit Woolery is at the festival demonstrating drop spindles and weaving.

She said: “A lot of people are interested and a lot of people have a go and think ‘oh I don’t think I could do that’, especially when they realise it was the lady who used to do the spinning and she would have been doing it more or less all day.”

The new Mr and Mrs Gordon. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Weird and wonderful

There is no shortage of things to do at Belladrum, with the weird and wonderful around every turn.

Walking through the main arena, there could be a ceilidh to your left and a flash mob to your right, or a unicorn on stilts interacting with a giant painted octopus.

Event producer Dougie Brown said he thought day two of the festival was going well and that the “incredible” weather was helping with that.

Looking back at Belladrum‘s opening night, and his current highlight, he said: “I think we’re all still coming down from a high after Peat & Diesel then the Abba show later at night.

The Dazed Digital Age playing at Belladrum. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day to get Bella back up and running again.

“I think everyone looks like they’re having a wonderful time and that they’re all very happy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]