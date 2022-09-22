Kirkwall’s St Magnus Cathedral shortlisted for tourism award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall has been shortlisted in this year’s National Church Awards.

Its warm welcome has been recognised in the tourism category of the awards, which recognise churches that make a particular effort to welcome a wide variety of users and visitors from near and far and share in their history and heritage.

It is is one of 10 finalists in the category, with the winner being announced on October 24 at a ceremony in London.

‘Delighted with this recognition’

Assistant custodian and visitor services assistant at the St Magnus Cathedral, Annie Thuesen said: “All involved in providing the frontline services at the cathedral play a part in making its fascinating history accessible and interesting to everybody and we are delighted with this recognition through the shortlisting.”

Chairwoman of Orkney Islands Council’s education, housing and leisure committee, Gwenda Shearer added: “Folk in Orkney are rightly proud of St Magnus Cathedral and want to share its magnificence with others from around the world.

“The recent addition of the new entrance way has simply added to that visitor and user experience. I offer congratulations for making the shortlist and wish all well for the announcement.”