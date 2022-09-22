Kirkwall’s St Magnus Cathedral shortlisted for tourism award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkwall’s St Magnus Cathedral shortlisted for tourism award

By Chris Cromar
September 22, 2022, 4:58 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 5:13 pm
St Magnus Cathedral is located in Kirkwall.
St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall has been shortlisted in this year’s National Church Awards.

Its warm welcome has been recognised in the tourism category of the awards, which  recognise churches that make a particular effort to welcome a wide variety of users and visitors from near and far and share in their history and heritage.

The inside of St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall.

It is is one of 10 finalists in the category, with the winner being announced on October 24 at a ceremony in London.

‘Delighted with this recognition’

Assistant custodian and visitor services assistant at the St Magnus Cathedral, Annie Thuesen said: “All involved in providing the frontline services at the cathedral play a part in making its fascinating history accessible and interesting to everybody and we are delighted with this recognition through the shortlisting.”

Chairwoman of Orkney Islands Council’s education, housing and leisure committee, Gwenda Shearer added: “Folk in Orkney are rightly proud of St Magnus Cathedral and want to share its magnificence with others from around the world.

“The recent addition of the new entrance way has simply added to that visitor and user experience. I offer congratulations for making the shortlist and wish all well for the announcement.”

