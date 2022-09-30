‘It was hard not having a grave to visit’: Renee MacRae’s sister on what should happen now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘It was hard not having a grave to visit’: Renee MacRae’s sister on what should happen now

By David Love
September 30, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:20 pm
Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaks to the press following the case.
Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaks to the press following the case.

Morag Govans doesn’t have a grave to visit to remember her younger sister Renee MacRae or her nephew Andrew.

They were murdered by Renee’s secret lover Bill MacDowell at the Dalmagarry lay-by, 12 miles from Inverness on November 12 1976.

This week MacDowell was jailed for life at the High Court in Inverness with a minimum term of 30 years.

Bodies have never been found

The bodies of 36-year-old Renee and three-year-old Andrew have never been found. There has never been a funeral, nor a headstone erected.

Instead, a small memorial plaque attached to a wooden bench in a rural graveyard is all Morag has.

The standard metre-and-a-half red stained seat is located against a wall near the entrance to the Old Wardlaw Cemetery in Kirkhill, nine miles from Inverness.

The inscription on the small brown plate reads: “Cherished memories of my dear Sister and Nephew, Renee and Andrew loved and remembered every day”.

Morag, now 84, lives a 25-minute drive away in Inverness’s Kinmylies area and she goes to Old Wardlaw often.

Her parents and other family members are buried there as they were brought up in the area.

The memorial plaque to Renee MacRae and her son Andrew in the Wardlaw Cemetery, Kirkhill. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It was hard not having a grave to visit”, she says. “When it was the anniversary of their death, I tried to go to places we had happy times, Renee and myself.

“If they are ever found, that’s where they will go.

“I certainly wouldn’t go to Dalmagarry lay-by, that’s for sure.”

The judge, Lord Armstrong, described the killings as “executions”, that were “premeditated and planned in the most calculated way”.

MacDowell also set Renee’s BMW car on fire and disposed of their belongings including his child’s pushchair.

Where are Renee and Andrew’s bodies?

Morag is still waiting for the answer to a question that remains after the verdict and sentencing brought the 46-year-old infamous case to a conclusion – where are Renee and Andrew?

“I’m delighted we got justice for Renee and Andrew. We waited a long, long time for it”, she said.

“But I would like to know, like MacDowell to tell us, where Renee and Andrew are so we can lay them to rest where we want them to be.”

She said of the verdict: “I never thought this day would come. I think it will take a few days for it to really sink in.

The plaque is on a bench in the cemetery visited regularly by Renee’s sister. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I’m delighted the jury made the right decision.

“I never gave up hope, you always have to have hope.

“But after all this time I didn’t think this day would come. I didn’t think I would ever see him being found guilty.”

She paid tribute to her husband Bill, son Ross and Andrew’s brother Gordon, as well as other members of the family for their support.

She also thanked Brian Geddes, the detective in charge of the case, and police family liaison officer, Ruth Mason, who she said was a constant comfort and she kept her updated with the latest developments.

Morag Govans with Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes.

“The police put an awful lot of work in, they really did and I can’t thank them enough.

“And I’m so delighted for them, they deserve a lot of credit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Frank To. Image: Euan Anderson.
Inverness-based artist Frank To to represent Scottish art in both England and Ireland
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Two new councillors talk about problems and solutions at the Churchill barriers Picture shows; The first churchill barrier and councillors. Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Breakwaters, better communication, and consultants – Orkney's new east councillors talk about the Churchill…
HGV crash
Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge
The A83 is closed due to water tanker crashing into a block of flats at Ardrishaig. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Water tanker crashes into Ardrishaig flats
Richard Noble, who was inspired by John Cobb, opens an exhibition in Drumadrochit to mark the 70th anniversary of cobb's death on Loch Ness. Image by Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Wreaths and exhibition mark John Cobb's unique place in Loch Ness history 70 years…
Lisa Beckett of the No More Pylons in Dalmally campaign group beside one of the pylons already situated in the village.
Public inquiry triggered for village which fears it could be 'imprisoned by pylons'
Roy Bridge School could close this year
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good
Where is the best place for a new school campus on Mull? Tobermory is where the high school is now - but in future it might be Tobermory.
Plans for a new school campus on Mull take a step forward
Postal workers have taken to the streets of Dingwall to campaign for more pay as the dispute rages on.
Postal workers in north and north-east warn they are prepared to impact Christmas deliveries…
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Podcast and video claim police have new lead in Alistair Wilson doorstep murder case

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks