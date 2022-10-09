Migrating young are leaving fewer people to care for vulnerable islanders says report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Migrating young are leaving fewer people to care for vulnerable islanders says report

By John Ross
October 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Like other islands, the population of Harris is forecast to fall. Image Shutterstock
Like other islands, the population of Harris is forecast to fall. Image Shutterstock

The loss of younger people from the Outer Hebrides will leave islands short of carers for growing numbers of vulnerable residents.

A report has spelled out the stark impact of a predicted fall in young islanders and rise in those of retirement age.

It highlights the need to attract and retain people of working age and their children to provide a sustainable workforce and community.

The workforce and demographic report is by the Western Isles Integrated Joint Board (IJB), a partnership of NHS Western Isles, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and third and independent sector care providers.

What is the problem?

It says the islands are starting to see the impact of the loss of younger, child-bearing women with a decline in births and rise in deaths.

Figures from the council show the islands expect a 6% drop in population by 2028, one of the biggest decreases in Scotland.

Working age population is set to fall by 6% by 2028.

At the same time, the number of over 75s is set to rise by 25%.

“The population changes will result in a year-on-year reduction in the available workforce to nurse, care and attend to the most vulnerable of people whose numbers are increasing year on year”, the report says.

“The IJB is already feeling the effect of the changes in demography with high levels of vacancies in social care workforce and nursing workforce.”

Populations of Barra, Uists and Benbecula have halved since 1901 and dropped by 65% in Harris.

Barra’s population is forecast to fall from 1,280 now to 1,209 by 2030.

Harris is also expected to drop from 1,842 to 1,659 and Uists and Benbecula from 4,740 to 4,428.

The report says the overall population has seen only a gradual decline from 2005, and in some years a small increase, but due to an increase in 55–59-year-olds.

“However, what has occurred within that period, which the Islands are now starting to feel the impact of, is that the young have migrated, and we are now seeing a sizable decline in births due to the loss of childbearing women, together with the increasing deaths due to the now aging population.

“The islands are not replenishing their loss of population through an increase in births, and the islands are in that position where de-population will now start increasing faster year on year.”

Pandemic changes may not be good for islands

It says while the pandemic has brought about changes to how people work, it may not be positive for the islands.

“Net inward migration may not result in an increase in available workforce as people are able to take their job with them or are maybe already at retirement age.

“Opposite to that, there is a potential growth in the existing population to work for off island companies and the public sector but remain on island.

“It is also worth noting that remote working from off the island could decrease the economic benefit for the local economy as does the use of short term locums to fill local posts.”

The report say it is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit, not just to specialised posts, but also to  unskilled and semi-skilled posts.

“Due to the predominance of our female workforce, we are in effect halving our available employment pool with which we are competing with many other sectors on the island; tourist industry, catering, supermarkets, fish factories for example.”

It says there are many potential operational and financial risks faced in planning for future health and social services for the islands.

“Services cannot be provided to clients. Homecare specifically is at risk of service break-down, with high levels of assessed clients not receiving care and unassessed clients who also may need care.”

No quick fixes

Islands MSP Alasdair Allan said the report is a stark warning about the risk of depopulation.

“There are no easy answers or quick fixes, and much good work is already being done by the Scottish Government and others.

“The risks of the current situation can be seen, however,  in many communities where we can already see the immense strain on care services and businesses who simply can’t recruit enough staff to get by.”

He said the islands has been contending with depopulation for generations.

“However, in some places it is reaching a critical stage where the very viability of many communities is now under threat.

depopulation is putting a strain on island health and care services

“We desperately need to ensure more working-age people can be retained or attracted, and that will mean looking at many issues, such as the way the rural housing market operates.”

The Outer Hebrides is one of three areas in the Highlands and Islands earmarked to be designated repopulation zones to tackle people loss.

