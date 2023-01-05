Loch Ness Centre to have £1.5 million refurbishment under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loch Ness Centre to have £1.5 million refurbishment under new management

By Ellie Milne
January 5, 2023, 9:46 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 11:06 am
Robert Bremner, Juliana Delaney the chief executive of Continuum, Paul Nixon from Continuum and David Bremner. Image: Paul Campbell Photography.
A popular Highland tourist attraction will benefit from a £1.5 million refurbishment led by its new management team.

The Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition is being taken over by Continuum Attractions under a long lease.

The Drumnadrochit attraction will remain closed while work is carried out to transform the experience to further “engage, entertain and inform” guests.

The takeover comes after the Bremner family, who have run it for more than 40 years, decided to move on.

Ronnie Bremner created the first exhibition in May 1980 alongside designer Tony Hamsworth.

They went on to form a partnership with Adrian Shine, leader of the Loch Ness Project, which remains in place at the centre today.

The updated attraction, which will be renamed The Loch Ness Centre, will open to visitors in the spring following 12 weeks of refurbishments.

Family retaining ownership

The attraction will be upgraded before opening in the spring. Image: Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition

Outgoing managing director Robert Bremner said he and his brother, David Bremner, felt it was time “to hand over the reins”.

He said: “This is an exciting time for the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition.

“Retaining the authenticity of the attraction was always our priority and we know we’re in safe hands working with the award-winning team at Continuum, who have outstanding capability in authentic storytelling and creating an exceptional visitor experience, with a focus on tourism operators; while retaining the families ownership of this historic site.

“As a family, we have been in control of the Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition for over 40 years and my brother David and I felt the time was right for us to hand over the reins to Continuum to develop the new and improved offering which will allow visitors to experience the history of the Loch Ness Monster by exploring Scotland’s geological past and folklore like never before.”

Promoting Scottish history

Real Mary Kings Close in Edinburgh
The Real Mary King’s Close, where you can discover historic and hidden streets underneath Edinburgh’s Old Town, is also part of the Continuum Attractions portfolio. Image: Visit Scotland

Continuum Attractions hopes its investment will “further unlock the mysteries and history” of the world-famous destination.

The company previously helped transform Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh into a five-star experience, and also works with ITV to provide Coronation Street and Emmerdale tours.

Chief executive Juliana Delaney said: “Continuum tells the real stories in real places about real people. The search for Nessie encapsulates all three.

“Having had tremendous success with the award-winning Real Mary King’s Close on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, I was keen to seek out another great Scottish story to tell.

“We found it on Loch Ness. This is a magical place – it could be our Jurassic Park, and if a monster hasn’t been found here yet, this is the place in which it will be discovered. So I will encourage everyone to ‘keep looking’.”

‘A world-class experience’

Outgoing managing director Robert Bremner. Image: Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition

The Loch Ness Centre and Exhibition is rated five-stars by Visit Scotland and features seven themed areas exploring everything there is to know about Loch Ness.

In recent years, the team faced a “catastrophic flood” and the challenges of the Covid pandemic, but were encouraged by the increase in people visiting the area when they reopened their doors in 2021.

Michael Golding, chief executive at Visit Inverness Loch Ness, added: “As we focus on Scotland’s Year of Stories, it seems appropriate that it will be told through a new world-class visitor experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Continuum Attractions to the destination and are working with them to ensure the story and experience are authentically local for our 1.6m visitors annually.

“The destination continues to attract significant investment and collectively this ensures the area remains a must-visit destination in any visit to Scotland.”

