Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

Police swooped on Inverness city centre today after a man was spotted with a firearm.
Multiple police units were sent to the High Street at about 3.10pm and the area was cordoned off between McDonald’s and games and phone exchange shop CEX.
It is understood a BB gun gun was recovered from the street.
A 28-year-old has been issued with a police warning following the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.10pm on Thursday, January 5, police received a report of a man in possession of a firearm at a premises on High Street, Inverness.
“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning.”