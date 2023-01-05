Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police swooped on Inverness city centre today after a man was spotted with a firearm.

Multiple police units were sent to the High Street at about 3.10pm and the area was cordoned off between McDonald’s and games and phone exchange shop CEX.

It is understood a BB gun gun was recovered from the street.

A 28-year-old has been issued with a police warning following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.10pm on Thursday, January 5, police received a report of a man in possession of a firearm at a premises on High Street, Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 28-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning.”