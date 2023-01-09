Shetland road to reopen following landslide repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A968 Belmont to Burrafirth road has reopened to traffic following a series of landslides last month.

The road connects several small settlements on Unst, the northernmost island in Shetland.

A section between Voe and Firth has been closed for the last three weeks after snow thaw resulted in three separate landslides along the route.

The road is the only main road on Unst and at points skirts the coastline with a large drop between the road and the water.

It was closed to traffic on Monday, December 19, and since then council staff have been working to clear the debris and repair the road.

This included using rock armour to support the carriageway allowing the road to reopen on Monday, January 9.

Further repairs will be carried out at a later date with no need for another road closure.

Shetland Council confirmed bus services travelling along the road will restart, including Service 23 between Mossbank and Toft.