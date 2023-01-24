New £1.5m Tarbert ferry terminal opens despite no scheduled sailings for another month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new £1.5m Tarbert ferry terminal has opened despite no ferries calling at the port until March due to the Uig pier closure.

Sailings are not due to resume at the port until March 13 with the building only serving as a waiting room for passengers travelling by bus to Stornoway until then.

Despite the delay in welcoming its first ferries, Ramsay Muirhead, Cmal’s director of port infrastructure and planning, says the agency is “very proud” of the project, which has been completed on schedule after three years.

New facilities for passengers

The project is part of the Tarbert port redevelopment by Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), which first started back in 2019.

Following a construction stoppage due to the pandemic, a new pier, fendering system, and enlarged queuing area were unveiled in February 2022.

The new terminal will have increased seating and will be the first public location in the Outer Hebrides to have changing places toilet facilities for those with additional needs.

The building opened to the public yesterday however, passengers have been unable to catch a ferry due to the Uig pier closure.

Ferries usually operate between Uig on Skye and Tarbert/Lochmaddy in the Outer Hebrides, forming the Skye Triangle route.

The route, serviced by the MV Hebrides, is the only one calling at Tarbert connecting it with the mainland and North Uist.

Following the closure of the Uig pier due to major upgrades last week, no Skye Triangle services are currently running.

Mr Muirhead added: “The work to redevelop the harbour and terminal building began in 2019 – and had to pause during the global pandemic.

“As soon as we were able to resume work safely, we did; and it is testament to the hard work of our contractors and the patience of the local community that we are now able to welcome passengers to the new terminal.”

Only one daily service is currently running from Lochmaddy to Ullapool, with any passengers from Tarbert having to travel via a shuttle bus to catch connections from Stornoway.

While the terminal is now open, it cannot serve its main purpose until the Skye Triangle service resumes after March 13.

Until then, it will serve as a waiting room for passengers in Tarbert travelling to Stornoway to catch the ferry to Ullapool.

While not currently functional, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth acknowledged the opening of the terminal noting how valuable to project will be to islanders.

She said: “These facilities are a great example of how the Scottish Government is supporting our island communities by making sure they have access to the best ferry and harbour facilities possible.

“I’m particularly pleased to see the introduction of changing places toilet facilities, making sure our harbours are accessible to all.”

Cmal has been approached for comment on this issue.