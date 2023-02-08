Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at the expense of meeting its budgets?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at the expense of meeting its budgets?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
February 8, 2023, 11:45 am
Kirkwall parking
What would happen if the council offered first-hour free parking through the summer? Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The issue of parking costs in the centre of Kirkwall reared its head in the council chamber, as one councillor asked about the impact of the council offering the first hour free throughout the summer months.

According to council officers, work is already being done to investigate how people use the council’s pay-and-display car parks and how charges affect usage.

However, officers asked the committee to acknowledge that extending the free hour through the summer would mean the cost of managing and maintaining the car park wouldn’t be met.

A meeting of the council’s Development and Infrastructure committee took place this morning.

It included elected members being updated on the budget for the services overseen by the committee.

And it wasn’t the healthiest picture, with a budget overspend of £948,100 being predicted at the end of the financial year.

Nevertheless, councillor Lindsay Hall asked about “the implications” of extending the first hour of free parking into the summer months.

Does paying for parking in Kirkwall affect footfall on the high street?

He said he’d like to know how much it would end up costing the local authority and the “possible benefits it would accrue.”

In the budget report, it is stated that the council’s car parks saw less than anticipated income by £175,800 over the year.

Income from both electric vehicle charging and car parks is “variable and unpredictable”, states the report.

The income from car park charges was less than expected due to fewer people buying the higher priced parking tickets.

The council-operated car parks offer a seasonal tariff which features free parking for the first hour over the winter months.

In a move to encourage people to return to Kirkwall’s high street, the council offered the free hour of parking in the summer months of 2021.

Mr Hall said he believes people will use free parking where it is available.

As such, in Kirkwall, drivers would be more likely to use the parking opposite the town’s supermarkets, Tesco and Lidl, he said.

Should the council offer first-hour free parking while it’s budget it under performing?

As a result, they would do their shopping there rather than on Kirkwall’s main street.

He added: “I think we should be supporting local business throughout the year and not just in the wintertime.

“I also think that people who come in from the islands have a limited amount of time.

“They need to have access to town centre services when they are there.”

The council’s corporate director of neighbourhood services and infrastructure, Hayley Green replied to the councillor.

She said a “holistic approach” was needed when looking at the issue.

However, at the end of the day they need to balance the budget.

“From our perspective, if we added an extra hour we know we’re going to get a loss in income.

A ‘holistic’ approach is needed say officers

“You can see that in the budgets we’ve had in the past, particularly last year when we extended that. You can see the impact.

“That’s not to say that there wouldn’t be an increase in business, as you rightly say. Local businesses certainly would be very keen to have it.

“But you can’t look at this in isolation and we’re about to start a review of the issue.

“From the point of view of budget holders for this budget, if we’re being asked to make this budget balance, it makes it much harder if we extend the one-hour free parking in Kirkwall.

“We would need to view the whole story and bring it to members for consideration.”

Mr Hall replied: “I’m not proposing that we look at this in isolation.

“I’m proposing that we get some background to this before we make a realistic decision.

“The holistic approach you’re putting forward should include not only the effect on local businesses.

“It should also include the effect on people who don’t live in Kirkwall.

“There is a considerable number of people who don’t live in Kirkwall who have to come in. They need to be able to access town centre services.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented