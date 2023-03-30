After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some land…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some land…

A consultation has started on giving a Common Good area to the community hub.

By John Ross
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.

A Nairn charity is aiming to turn its skills for repurposing to an area of unused land that will help it expand.

Green Hive was set up in 2015 and has since grown from a volunteer-only organisation to employing five full and part-time staff.

Last year it acquired the Seaman’s Hall in Harbour Street for £1 with plans to renovate the property for community use.

It now wants to take over an area of Common Good land adjacent to the hall which it needs to carry out the improvements.

Why does the charity need the land?

Part of the plans include a new entrance to the building, to allow access from the riverside and Harbour Street, which would require a narrow extension.

Highland Council had begun a consultation on the proposed disposal of the land to the charity for free.

The authority is giving the Nairn community until May 10 to give their views on the future of the 51.8 square metres of land lying between the hall and the neighbouring former gas works site.

Simon Noble says there is communty backing for the charity’s plans

Investigations have confirmed the land is not contained within the title of either the hall or the old gas works.

It is thought to be a remnant of an area of the Royal Charter land of Nairn and is therefore classed as Common Good. It is considered to have a negligible rental value.

The consultation document says: “It is worth noting that Green Hive have acquired the Seaman’s Hall for £1 from the former trustees with the intention of restoring and renovating it for use as a community hub and to secure its ongoing use for the Nairn community.

“It would seem inequitable to assign the area of land in question a value higher than that paid for the hall in the circumstances.”

Community support for charity’s plans

Green Hive chairman Simon Noble said the charity wants to develop the hall to make it more appealing to the community.

“The narrow strip of land has no current or even recent purpose. It has not been used apart from some fly tipping.

“This could give it a purpose that it would otherwise not have.”

He said a recent consultation showed 85% of people supported their aims: “We feel there is considerable community support for what we want to do.”

Benches made from repurposed plastic waste at Inverness Botanic Gardens.

The charity has around 100 regular volunteers and since 2015 around 1,000 people – about 10% of the town – have volunteered to take part in activities.

These include beach cleans and litter pick-ups, the setting up of a community orchard and removal of invasive species from the riverside.

Waste textiles are repurposed into tote bags, aprons and other items for sale.

Making good use of the things that they find

The charity’s workshop has also taken plastic items, including those from beach clean ups, and turned them into planters and benches. Some of them are seen at the Inverness Botanic Gardens.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
Clay Walker at Barcaldine Castle with manageress Veronica MacKenzie. Image: Barcaldine Castle, DCT Design Team.
American country music star Clay Walker takes a break in Argyll
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
MV Hebrides ferry leaving Uig.
CalMac ferry MV Hebrides returns to the open seas following engine room fire
Peat and Diesel headline Friday night at HebCelt.
HebCelt festival: In-demand day tickets go on sale for summer event
Tain Sheriff Court
Three-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car
Paula Holland is to lead the KPMG Aberdeen office. Image: KPMG
Paula Holland will take on leadership of KPMG Aberdeen office as Martin Findlay retires
Robert Whyte leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Meat thief with 20 cans-a-day lager habit assaulted Lidl worker
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'The young people at Northfield are incredible': Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change

Editor's Picks

Most Commented