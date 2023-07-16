Coastguard helicopter tasked to rescue casualty east of Orkney

A coastguard helicopter rescued a male casualty onboard a vessel east of Kirkwall.

Shetland Coastguard was called to assist with a medical transfer from a vessel east of Orkney at around 1.15pm today.

The Rescue 900 was scrambled to the location 48 nautical miles east of Kirkwall after a man on board a cable laying vessel fell ill.

After arriving at the location 1.30pm, the casualty was flown to Kirkwall Airport.

Kirkwall coastguard crew assisted as he was then transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service to be taken to Balfour Hospital at around 2.45pm.