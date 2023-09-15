Nearly 20 drivers reported for drink or drug driving in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nearly 20 drivers reported for drink or drug driving in Highlands

A total of 17 drivers will be reported for driving under in the influence.

By Shanay Taylor
17 drivers reported under the influence in North Highlands. Image: Stock.

Nearly 20 drivers will be reported for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the Highlands.

Last week, nine drivers in the North Highland area were reported for drink and drug driving offences.

A further eight instances have also been reported this week.

This has taken the total amount of drivers caught under the influence to 17 in the space of two weeks.

In the past seven days, six men and two women aged between 18 and 56 have been detected across Caithness, Wester Ross, Easter Ross and the Black Isle.

Inspector Richard Ross of Dingwall Police Station said: “Every single driver we find under the influence of alcohol or drugs is disappointing and we will continue to carry out proactive work to address this issue.

“These detections show that the message is simply not sinking in for some drivers. Getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs is extremely reckless and puts every other road user in danger.

“Tackling drink driving remains a priority for officers in the North Highland command area and we will continue to take robust action to remove offenders from the roads.

“We know that the vast majority of people do not tolerate drink or drug drivers and nor should they have to.

“You can pass on any information you have by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, while you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

