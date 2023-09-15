Nearly 20 drivers reported for drink or drug driving in Highlands

Nearly 20 drivers will be reported for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the Highlands.

Last week, nine drivers in the North Highland area were reported for drink and drug driving offences.

A further eight instances have also been reported this week.

This has taken the total amount of drivers caught under the influence to 17 in the space of two weeks.

17 drivers caught under the influence of alcohol and drugs

In the past seven days, six men and two women aged between 18 and 56 have been detected across Caithness, Wester Ross, Easter Ross and the Black Isle.

Inspector Richard Ross of Dingwall Police Station said: “Every single driver we find under the influence of alcohol or drugs is disappointing and we will continue to carry out proactive work to address this issue.

“These detections show that the message is simply not sinking in for some drivers. Getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs is extremely reckless and puts every other road user in danger.

“Tackling drink driving remains a priority for officers in the North Highland command area and we will continue to take robust action to remove offenders from the roads.

“We know that the vast majority of people do not tolerate drink or drug drivers and nor should they have to.

“You can pass on any information you have by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency, while you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”