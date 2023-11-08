Man who died in Shetland quad bike incident ‘hardworking’ crofter Marcus Georgeson

Tributes have poured in for Shetland pensioner Marcus Georgeson, who died in a quad bike incident.

The 83-year-old died at the scene of the incident that happened near Sandsound Voe on the western side of Shetland last week.

Describing him as a “well-known”, “respected and hardworking member of the community,” local councillor Liz Peterson paid tribute to the man she has known since she was young.

The Councillor for Shetland West said: “On Friday, the West side was saddened to learn of the sudden loss of Marcus Georgeson, following a tragic accident.

“Marcus was a well-known crofter in the area and was a respected and hardworking member of the community.

“His passing has come as a great shock to everyone on the West side of Shetland, and we send our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

Fellow Councillor Stephen Leask worked with Marcus Georgeson often in his role as Chairman of the Shetland Agricultural Forum.

He said: “It was always a pleasure meeting up with Marcus as he was always interesting and friendly.

“Marcus was knowledgeable and progressively thinking about farming.”

Mr Leask said Marcus Georgeson was also very accomplished at Shetland’s dog trials.

He was always popular with staff at the Harbro Country Store, where Mr Leask was manager and Marcus would visit with his wife Lillian.

He said: “All the staff at the shop and store loved their visits.”

Marcus will be missed by community and church

The Lerwick North and Bressay Councillor added: “Marcus will be missed by family and friends, the community of the Westside and folk who knew him and his friends at the local church, where he was a regular attendee.

“Also the agricultural community, who all highly respected him for his hard working outlook and his dedication and pride to his croft! Marcus will truly be missed.”

Several other Shetland Island Council members offered their condolences.

Councillor Robbie McGregor said: “I was shocked to learn of this very sad incident and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time.”

Councillor for Shetland Central Ian Scott said: “We all give condolences to his nearest and dearest.”

Councillor for Lerwick South Neil Pearson offered his “sincerest condolences to his family during this very tragic and difficult time for them,” in an email.

The incident

Police were called at around 1:15pm on Friday, November 3 with reports of an incident involving a quad bike on land near Sandsound Voe, Shetland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and an 83–year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin were made aware.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”