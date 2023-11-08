Man who died in Shetland quad bike incident ‘hardworking’ crofter Marcus Georgeson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who died in Shetland quad bike incident ‘hardworking’ crofter Marcus Georgeson

Officials paid tribute to 'well-known' member of the community who died aged 83.

By Bailey Moreton
Marcus Georgeson pictured with Walls, Shetland.
Tributes have poured in for Shetland pensioner Marcus Georgeson, who died in a quad bike incident.

The 83-year-old died at the scene of the incident that happened near Sandsound Voe on the western side of Shetland last week.

Describing him as a “well-known”, “respected and hardworking member of the community,” local councillor Liz Peterson paid tribute to the man she has known since she was young.

The Councillor for Shetland West said: “On Friday, the West side was saddened to learn of the sudden loss of Marcus Georgeson, following a tragic accident.

“Marcus was a well-known crofter in the area and was a respected and hardworking member of the community.

“His passing has come as a great shock to everyone on the West side of Shetland, and we send our sincere condolences to all his family and friends.”

Liz Peterson has led tributes to Marcus Georgeson. Image supplied by Shetland Council.

Fellow Councillor Stephen Leask worked with Marcus Georgeson often in his role as Chairman of the Shetland Agricultural Forum.

He said: “It was always a pleasure meeting up with Marcus as he was always interesting and friendly.

“Marcus was knowledgeable and progressively thinking about farming.”

Mr Leask said Marcus Georgeson was also very accomplished at Shetland’s dog trials.

He was always popular with staff at the Harbro Country Store, where Mr Leask was manager and Marcus would visit with his wife Lillian.

He said: “All the staff at the shop and store loved their visits.”

Marcus will be missed by community and church

The Lerwick North and Bressay Councillor added: “Marcus will be missed by family and friends, the community of the Westside and folk who knew him and his friends at the local church, where he was a regular attendee.

“Also the agricultural community, who all highly respected him for his hard working outlook and his dedication and pride to his croft! Marcus will truly be missed.”

Several other Shetland Island Council members offered their condolences.

Marcus Georgeson was a popular visitor among staff at the Harbro Country Store. Image: Stephen Leask.

Councillor Robbie McGregor said: “I was shocked to learn of this very sad incident and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time.”

Councillor for Shetland Central Ian Scott said: “We all give condolences to his nearest and dearest.”

Councillor for Lerwick South Neil Pearson offered his “sincerest condolences to his family during this very tragic and difficult time for them,” in an email.

The incident

Police were called at around 1:15pm on Friday, November 3 with reports of an incident involving a quad bike on land near Sandsound Voe, Shetland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and an 83–year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin were made aware.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Man, 83, dies after quad bike incident in Shetland

