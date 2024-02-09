More than £200k of cocaine seized from Alness property as man due in court

Cocaine with a street value of £200,000 has been recovered from a property in Alness.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery and is due to appear in court.

Police carried out a drugs warrant at a property in the Minafua area of the town at about 11.55am on Thursday.

Officers seized a “significant quantity” of cocaine which is believed to be worth at least £200,000.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Police are encouraging anyone with concerns about drugs in their community to report it to officers.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of drugs to justice.

“The public has an important role to play and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns about illegal substances to get in touch with officers via 101.”