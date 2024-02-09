Highlands & Islands More than £200k of cocaine seized from Alness property as man due in court Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in the Milnafua area. By Ellie Milne February 9 2024, 12:50 pm February 9 2024, 12:50 pm Share More than £200k of cocaine seized from Alness property as man due in court Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6369270/alness-cocaine-drugs-milnafua/ Copy Link Over £200,000 of cocaine has been recovered by police in Alness. This image is from a police raid in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Cocaine with a street value of £200,000 has been recovered from a property in Alness. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery and is due to appear in court. Police carried out a drugs warrant at a property in the Minafua area of the town at about 11.55am on Thursday. Officers seized a “significant quantity” of cocaine which is believed to be worth at least £200,000. The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today. The man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today. Image: DC Thomson. Police are encouraging anyone with concerns about drugs in their community to report it to officers. Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of drugs to justice. “The public has an important role to play and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns about illegal substances to get in touch with officers via 101.” Exclusive: Police tackle drugs gang using flat near Aberdeen bus station in County Lines crackdown More from the Press and Journal Man disfigured in Dingwall bottle assault but has ‘no ill feelings’ towards attacker Five men in court after police seize more than £1.2 million of cannabis in raids Weekend court roll – stripper’s sex attacks and a paedophile teacher Four men charged after £100,000 cannabis farm found in Aberdeen city-centre