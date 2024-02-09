More than £200k of cocaine seized from Alness property as man due in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £200k of cocaine seized from Alness property as man due in court

Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in the Milnafua area.

By Ellie Milne
A drug raid being carried out in Aberdeen.
Over £200,000 of cocaine has been recovered by police in Alness. This image is from a police raid in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cocaine with a street value of £200,000 has been recovered from a property in Alness.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery and is due to appear in court.

Police carried out a drugs warrant at a property in the Minafua area of the town at about 11.55am on Thursday.

Officers seized a “significant quantity” of cocaine which is believed to be worth at least £200,000.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
The man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today. Image: DC Thomson.

Police are encouraging anyone with concerns about drugs in their community to report it to officers.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of drugs to justice.

“The public has an important role to play and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns about illegal substances to get in touch with officers via 101.”

