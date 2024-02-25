‘No to Lochaber National Park’: Over 100 locals march through Fort William in protest

Over 100 people marched through Fort William on Saturday in protest at a new national park in Lochaber.

The area has been touted as a potential location for Scotland’s third national park, alongside the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond & The Trossachs.

However, residents are worried about the effect of increased tourism and say they would rather the Scottish Government prioritised improving infrastructure and services.

Several took to the streets with chants and signs reading: “Lochaber says no to a national park”, “fix our roads first” and “new hospital now” ahead of the deadline for nominations on February 29.

Organiser Debbie Carmichael said: “People have been quiet for so long and just kind of taking things.

“But they’re starting to wake up now and go enough’s enough.

“Our infrastructure in Fort William, our home town, is falling apart.

“The Scottish Government need to get their priorities straight.”

The Scottish Government has committed to designating at least one new national park in Scotland by 2026.

Communities have until February 29 to submit nominations to become Scotland’s new national park.

The bid for Lochaber is being taken forward by the Lochaber National Park Working Group, who claim the majority of people supported the idea.

They confirmed on Facebook on Saturday: “We would like to clarify that despite rumours to the contrary, we are still working on and will be submitting a nomination for Lochaber.”

Debbie Carmichael said locals would rather see the money spent on a new hospital for Fort William and fixing the roads.

She added: “The Highland people have been net-zero for generations.

“All this green legislation is not working, and it’s not properly thought out.”

“It’s a waste of taxpayer’s money.”

Other Highland areas have recently decided to drop out of the race to be declared a national park.

Skye and Raasay decided to withdraw from the process having previously expressed interest in seeking designation.

They join Affric and Loch Ness and Ben Wyvis and Glen Affric, who also dropped their bids.

Only two areas in the Highlands and Islands are still in the running – Lochaber and Loch Awe.

A Scottish Government spokesperson recently said: “We have committed to designating at least one new National Park in Scotland by 2026, with communities across the country invited to consider nominating their area to add to our two existing Parks.

“We will not comment on individual applications.

“The nomination process is ongoing and closes on 29 February.”