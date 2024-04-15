Investigation launched after woman, 39, dies at Drumnadrochit property

A property in Drumnadrochit has been locked down by police after a 39-year-old woman was found dead at the weekend.
A vehicle parked outside the house at Druimlon – just off the A82 Inverness to Fort Augustus road – has also been taped off as investigations continue.
Police were alerted to the sudden death on Sunday morning at around 10am.
Today, a cordon remains placed around the semi-detached home, with a police van also stationed outside.
This afternoon, police confirmed they are investigating the sudden death of a 39-year-old woman.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Sunday, April 14, officers were called to the Druimlon area of Drumnadrochit following the sudden death of a 39-year-old woman.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
