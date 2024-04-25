All road closures for the Etape Loch Ness this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All road closures for the Etape Loch Ness this weekend

Almost 20 roads will be closed for several hours in Inverness and around Loch Ness.

By Alberto Lejarraga
cyclists Etape Loch Ness
Multiple roads will be closed in Inverness and across Loch Ness during the Etape Loch Ness. Image: Supplied by Etape Loch Ness

Thousands of cyclists will pedal to the Highlands to take part in Scotland’s largest closed-road cycling event this weekend.

The annual Etape Loch Ness will take place around Inverness and Loch Ness on Sunday, April 28.

The race, which is one of the most popular cycling events in the country, will attract 5,600 cyclists from across Scotland and the UK.

The “Etape” is an iconic 66-mile or 106-km route around Loch Ness that starts and finishes in Inverness.

In addition to joy and excitement, the event will also bring disruption to the Highlands with the closure of several roads across Inverness and Loch Ness on the weekend.

Multiple roads will be closed for several hours as the event takes place on Sunday while a smaller number will also be closed on Saturday in preparation for the race.

What roads will be closed during the Etape Loch Ness?

A number of roads will be closed for several hours across Inverness and Loch Ness on Saturday and Sunday.

Inverness: 

  • Ness Walk between its junctions with Ness Bridge and Ardross Street – Sunday 7.55am-1pm
  • Ness Walk between its junctions with Ardross Street and Bishops Road – Saturday 6pm – Sunday 3.30pm
  • Ness Walk between its junctions with Bishops Road and Ballifeary Lane – Sunday 5am – 8am
  • Ness Walk between its junctions with Ballifeary Lane and Bught Road – Saturday 6pm – Sunday 8am
  • Bught Road until its junction with Bught Drive – Saturday 9pm – Sunday 8am
  • The Infirmary Bridge – Sunday 5am – 4pm
  • Bught Drive – Saturday 6pm – Sunday 7.30am
  • Glen Urquhart Road – Sunday 5.45am – 7.15am
  • Road between Ness Bridge and Holm Roundabout (northbound closure) – Sunday 8.15am – 1pm
  • Holm Roundabout to Eden Court (left lane closure only) – Sunday 8.15am – 1pm
  • A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit until its junction with the A831 – Sunday 5.20am – 8:05am
All road closures in Inverness. Image: Etape Loch Ness.
Several roads will be closed around Loch Ness on Sunday. Image: Etape Loch Ness

Loch Ness  

  • A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit until its junction with the A831 – Sunday 5.20am – 8:05am
  • A82 Drumnadrochit (A831 Junction) to Urquhart Castle – Sunday 6.15am – 8.15am
  • A82 Urquhart Castle to Invermoriston – Sunday 6.05am -9.05am
  • A82 Invermoriston to Fort Augustus until its junction with the B862 – Sunday 6.40am – 9.35am
  • B862 Fort Augustus to the B862/B852 Junction – Sunday 6.50am- 10.55am
  • B862/B852 Junction to Pass of Inverfarigaig – Sunday 7.25am – 11.20am
  • B852 Pass of Inverfarigaig to Dores – Sunday 7.25am – 12.20pm
  • B862 Dores to Holm Roundabout – Sunday 7.55am -12:45pm

All you need to know about the Etape Loch Ness

The Etape Loch Ness is a major cycling event which takes place annually in April.

The race starts by the riverside at Bught Park and finishes at Eden Court.

Participants will be split into four groups or waves (A-D) based on their estimated finish time.

The Etape Loch Ness is one of the UK’s most popular cycling races. Image: Paul Campbell
5,600 riders will take part in the “Etape”. Image: Etape Loch Ness.

Groups will be released at 3-minute intervals between 6am and 6.50am to ensure the fastest riders start at the head.

Cyclists have 5 hours and 38 minutes to complete the 66-mile course on closed roads.

Riders falling behind this can return to the Event Hub in Inverness in the sweep bus or complete the course on open roads.

Thousands of pounds will be raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, the event’s official charity.

