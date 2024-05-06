A9 reopens after ‘serious’ two-vehicle collision in Highlands

The A9 northbound at the Slochd junction was closed overnight after a “serious road accident” involving two vehicles took place last night.

Six fire engines – from Aviemore, Carrbridge and Inverness – were sent to the scene after the collision at around 9.35pm near Tomatin on Monday.

Officers from Police Scotland were at the incident on the Inverness to Perth route.

The road reopened at 4.55am this morning.

As well as the northbound carriageway being completely closed, one lane of the southbound carriageway was also shut, with operator BEAR NW trunk roads attending the incident.

‘Quite a serious incident’

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it attended “quite a serious incident”.

Firefighters left the scene at 10.22pm.