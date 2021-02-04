Inverness bridge to close for repair works

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Inverness bridge is to be closed to pedestrians for three weeks to enable essential maintenance to be carried out.

The Greig Street Bridge, over the River Ness, will be closed from Monday, March 1, as it undergoes a programme of repairs.

Highland contractor McGregor Construction (Highland) Ltd will carry out the works on behalf of the Highland Council to help safeguard the structure for the years ahead.

Its team will be removing the existing timber decking and replacing the timber supports.

Barriers and fencing will be positioned at either end of the bridge to prevent public access during the works

Pedestrians can access the nearby Friar’s Bridge and Ness Bridge to cross the River Ness to reach the city centre.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “On completion, the works will ensure the bridge continues to provide a safe and vital pedestrian link across the River Ness for many years to come.”