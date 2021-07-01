Motorists are being advised of road closures in Inverness and Cannich for bridge inspection and utility works.

From 10pm on Monday (July 5) until 6am the next day, Harbour Road in Inverness will be closed at its junction with Millburn Road at the Millburn Roundabout for about 1000ft north and west, for railway bridge inspection works.

From 9am-5pm on Wednesday (July 7), Brown Street in Inverness will also be closed from the Anderson Street junction.

It will extend south-west about 500ft with access to pedestrians, cyclists and emergency vehicles, and residents.

In addition, MacColl Road and Comar Gardens in Cannich will be shut between 8am and 6pm on Monday (July 5), for utility works.

New road sweeper

In other news, Highland Council’s roads and parking teams have taken delivery of a new road sweeper.

Allan Henderson, chairman of the communities and place committee, said the Volvo Scarab road sweeper was used for the first time at a car park in Golspie to prepare the surface for white lining.

