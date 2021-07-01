Just 40 tickets per day available for HebCelt festival live shows

HebCelt isn’t letting the pandemic stop it from hosting its music festival but tickets for the event are set to be like gold dust.

A massive 18,000 people flocked to the festival in 2019 and this year, only a fraction of that number will be so lucky.

Survival Sessions is a hybrid festival that will feature live and digital performances from a range of musicians.

Live shows, featuring the likes of Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Tumbling Souls and Elephant Sessions, will be performed in Stornoway from July 14 to July 17.

A highly exclusive ticket ballot has just been launched for those wishing to go along to the performances.

Caroline Maclennan, HebCelt festival director, said: “Due to current social distance guidelines imposed on live event venues, the number of tickets available are extremely limited.

“We have therefore opted to set up the ticket ballot as the fairest means of distributing these highly sought after tickets.”

The ballot is now open and will close on Monday, July 5.

A mere 40 tickets are up for grabs for each day of the festival, with 20 ballot winners given the chance to secure two tickets each.

Those entering the ballot must be able to attend any performance as they will not be able to select which one their ticket is for.

Lucky winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 7.

Anyone who isn’t lucky enough to get a ticket will still be able to watch the performances on a live stream.

Ms Maclennan said she wishes she could welcome the entire HebCelt community back for the performances in person.

“Our audience is the beating heart of HebCelt. We’d love nothing more than to be preparing to welcome our friends, old and new, from our local community and around the world back to the Castle Green in Stornoway for a full scale festival.”

HebCelt hopes its usual festival will return in 2022 without restrictions.