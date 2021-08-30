News / Inverness Inverness 13-year-old Connor Sharp traced safe and well By Craig Munro August 30, 2021, 7:48 am Police have confirmed a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Inverness yesterday has been traced safe and well. Connor Sharp was seen at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening in the Raigmore area of the city. Officers updated their appeal at around 3.30pm yesterday to say he had been traced, and thanked the public for their help. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Family growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Aberdeen man Jordan Carr Appeal issued for Inverness 13-year-old last seen yesterday evening Man missing for over a week was last seen in Inverness city centre Dad of three-year-old hospitalised with rare flu takes on cycle challenge for children’s charity