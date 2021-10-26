Three cars involved in crash near roundabout in Inverness

Three cars have been involved in a crash near a roundabout in Inverness.

Police and ambulance were called to the incident, on the A96 at the Raigmore Interchange, at around 4.55pm.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Reports suggest traffic has been affected by the crash, although the road has now reopened.

CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 19:10#A96 RTC Westbound carriageway opened at Inverness Retail Park following an RTC All lanes running ✅ #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 26, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an incident on the A96 at the Raigmore Interchange at 4.55pm.

“An ambulance was called, but there are no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”