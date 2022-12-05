Mikeysline celebrates seventh anniversary providing support to those in need across the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness-based charity Mikeysline is celebrating its seventh anniversary providing mental health support to thousands across the Highlands.

The charity is recognised as one of the most prominent support services across the region with famous ambassadors, including actress and Inverness native Karen Gillan.

Mikeysline provides face-to-face mental health support in “hives” in Nairn, Inverness, Tain and Alness, which was the most recent to open this summer.

Th number of people requiring the charity’s services has risen by 80% following the pandemic, compounded by the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

The anniversary coincides with UK Charity Week – December 5 to 9 – which applauds the achievements of grassroots charities such as Mikeysline.

Chief executive Emily Stokes said: “Mikeysline was founded in 2015 in the wake of tragedy when Martin Shaw and Michael Williamson sadly took their lives within 48 hours of each other.

“From our roots as a suicide prevention charity, we have worked over the past seven years to widen our services to offer support to anyone in emotional distress or struggling with the stresses of life.

“We are so proud of the hard work our volunteers, staff, fundraisers and supporters have provided over the years.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to reach as many people with the message that it’s ok not to be ok – and that help is there for those who need it.”

‘The hard work isn’t over’

Last year Mikeysline launched a podcast called Speaking of Suicide, allowing people to share their stories of mental health and loss while offering support and solidarity.

The charity was also the first to offer text-based support which has expanded to include WhatsApp, live web chat, Twitter and Messenger.

The aim is to make it easier for people to get the help they need by providing as many routes to that help as possible.

Ms Stokes, while proud of the charity’s achievements, says the “hard work isn’t over”.

She added: “Now more than ever we’re seeing that mental health support is needed in the Highlands and beyond, to support people through some of the most turbulent times in living memory.

“We’re dedicated to enacting positive change in our communities, supporting people through times when they are struggling and empowering them to access the resources, advice and a friendly ear to unburden themselves.

“So as much as we are looking back on the years since we began, we also have our eyes firmly set on the future.”