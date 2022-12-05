Mikeysline celebrates seventh anniversary providing support to those in need across the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikeysline celebrates seventh anniversary providing support to those in need across the Highlands

By Ross Hempseed
December 5, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: December 5, 2022, 3:16 pm
mikeysline
Mikeysline chief executive Emily Stokes and charity founder Ron Williamson. Image: Mikeysline.

Inverness-based charity Mikeysline is celebrating its seventh anniversary providing mental health support to thousands across the Highlands.

The charity is recognised as one of the most prominent support services across the region with famous ambassadors, including actress and Inverness native Karen Gillan.

Mikeysline provides face-to-face mental health support in “hives” in Nairn, Inverness, Tain and Alness, which was the most recent to open this summer.

Th number of people requiring the charity’s services has risen by 80% following the pandemic, compounded by the cost of living crisis and rising energy bills.

The anniversary coincides with UK Charity Week – December 5 to 9 – which applauds the achievements of grassroots charities such as Mikeysline.

Chief executive Emily Stokes said: “Mikeysline was founded in 2015 in the wake of tragedy when Martin Shaw and Michael Williamson sadly took their lives within 48 hours of each other.

“From our roots as a suicide prevention charity, we have worked over the past seven years to widen our services to offer support to anyone in emotional distress or struggling with the stresses of life.

“We are so proud of the hard work our volunteers, staff, fundraisers and supporters have provided over the years.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to reach as many people with the message that it’s ok not to be ok – and that help is there for those who need it.”

‘The hard work isn’t over’

Last year Mikeysline launched a podcast called Speaking of Suicide, allowing people to share their stories of mental health and loss while offering support and solidarity.

The charity was also the first to offer text-based support which has expanded to include WhatsApp, live web chat, Twitter and Messenger.

The aim is to make it easier for people to get the help they need by providing as many routes to that help as possible.

Ms Stokes, while proud of the charity’s achievements, says the “hard work isn’t over”.

She added: “Now more than ever we’re seeing that mental health support is needed in the Highlands and beyond, to support people through some of the most turbulent times in living memory.

“We’re dedicated to enacting positive change in our communities, supporting people through times when they are struggling and empowering them to access the resources, advice and a friendly ear to unburden themselves.

“So as much as we are looking back on the years since we began, we also have our eyes firmly set on the future.”

