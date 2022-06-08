Mikeysline open fourth support centre in Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mikeysline are helping to expand mental health services in the Scottish Highlands following the opening of their fourth support centre.

The leading Scottish mental health and suicide prevention charity have secured new premises in Nairn to feature their newest face-to-face offering.

The charity has joined forces with The Highland Yoga Collective to bring the service to life.

The Hive Nairn is located at 17a Acre Street, offering support to individuals on Saturdays between the hours of 6pm and 10pm.

The facility marks the charity’s fourth outreach centre in the Highlands, joining those in Inverness, Tain and Alness

Emily Stokes, CEO of Mikeysline, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our fourth Hive in the Highlands, expanding our mental health and suicide prevention services and offering more face-to-face support to those who need it.

“The Highland Yoga Collective is a fantastic social enterprise, offering many health-related services to the people of Nairn and we are delighted to be collaborating with them to bring additional mental health services to the area.

“With suicide rates higher in the Highlands than much of the rest of Scotland, Mikeysline’s aim is to open up the conversation around mental health and suicide prevention, allowing those who need support to access it freely and easily.”

Mikeysline was founded in 2015 from the grief of good friends Martin Shaw and Michael Williamson. The pair died just two days of each other.

In December, charity bosses unveiled plans to open a new facility in the town following a surge in demand for support.

The Highland charity saw calls triple in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

‘Supporting these sessions aligns with our core values’

Fiona Palmer of Highland Yoga Collective says the work of Mikeysline aligns with their core values in supporting people battling their mental health.

She added: “Our yoga studio is a social enterprise and we use our revenue to promote health and mental wellbeing in Nairn.

“Our teachers, leadership team and students either have personal experience of mental health issues, or know someone who does.

“That’s why our whole community is so pleased to be able to offer the studio space to Mikeysline every Saturday evening for its peer support sessions.

“Supporting these sessions aligns with our core values as a social enterprise, which is to provide a safe, welcoming, inclusive and accessible space for all.”

Appointments can be booked on their website or by contacting the charity during office hours via email at enquiries@mikeysline.co.uk or by phone on 01463 729000.