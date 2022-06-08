Mikeysline open fourth support centre in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikeysline open fourth support centre in Nairn

By Michelle Henderson
June 8, 2022, 3:35 pm
Mikeysline have opened their fourth support centre in the north, just six months after CEO Emily Stokes unveiled the plans.
Mikeysline are helping to expand mental health services in the Scottish Highlands following the opening of their fourth support centre.

The leading Scottish mental health and suicide prevention charity have secured new premises in Nairn to feature their newest face-to-face offering.

The charity has joined forces with The Highland Yoga Collective to bring the service to life.

The Hive Nairn is located at 17a Acre Street, offering support to individuals on Saturdays between the hours of 6pm and 10pm.

The facility marks the charity’s fourth outreach centre in the Highlands, joining those in Inverness, Tain and Alness

Emily Stokes, CEO of Mikeysline, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our fourth Hive in the Highlands, expanding our mental health and suicide prevention services and offering more face-to-face support to those who need it.

“The Highland Yoga Collective is a fantastic social enterprise, offering many health-related services to the people of Nairn and we are delighted to be collaborating with them to bring additional mental health services to the area.

“With suicide rates higher in the Highlands than much of the rest of Scotland, Mikeysline’s aim is to open up the conversation around mental health and suicide prevention, allowing those who need support to access it freely and easily.”

Mikeysline was founded in 2015 from the grief of good friends Martin Shaw and Michael Williamson. The pair died just two days of each other.

In December, charity bosses unveiled plans to open a new facility in the town following a surge in demand for support.

The Highland charity saw calls triple in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

‘Supporting these sessions aligns with our core values’

Fiona Palmer of Highland Yoga Collective says the work of Mikeysline aligns with their core values in supporting people battling their mental health.

She added: “Our yoga studio is a social enterprise and we use our revenue to promote health and mental wellbeing in Nairn.

“Our teachers, leadership team and students either have personal experience of mental health issues, or know someone who does.

“That’s why our whole community is so pleased to be able to offer the studio space to Mikeysline every Saturday evening for its peer support sessions.

“Supporting these sessions aligns with our core values as a social enterprise, which is to provide a safe, welcoming, inclusive and accessible space for all.”

Appointments can be booked on their website  or by contacting the charity during office hours via email at enquiries@mikeysline.co.uk or by phone on 01463 729000.

