Kessock Bridge has reopened after it closed to all traffic due to a police incident.

Coastguard rescue teams from Inverness and Cromarty were deployed at around 7.45pm on Thursday, December 8.

Kessock lifeboat was also launched to help assist police with what a “concern for a person”.

The bridge was closed in both directions with motorists queuing up on both sides according to Traffic Scotland.

Police have confirmed that the incident has been resolved.