Home News Inverness

Inverness transplant patient is urging you to be an organ donor

Seven years ago, John Wallace, 55, from Inverness, became a lung transplant recipient.

By Louise Glen
John Wallace, a lung transplant patient, is calling on others to donate.
John Wallace wants you to think about saving a life. Image: NHS Highland.

A 55-year-old lung transplant patient from Inverness wants you to think about saving a life by becoming an organ donor.

Just over seven years ago, John Wallace became a lung transplant recipient.

During Organ Donation Awareness Week he is telling his story to raise awareness of organ donation and the importance of letting people know your decision about whether or not you want to be a donor.

John had been working offshore for 25 years and, other than being diagnosed with asthma, had no health concerns.

In May 2014, all that changed.

He said: “I went for a standard offshore medical and was told I had the lungs of a 90-year-old – a bit of a shock to me at the age of 47. I immediately contacted my GP and very quickly was sent for x-rays, scans and tests.”

One donor can change the lives of eight people

He was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) a degenerative disease of the lungs where the air sacs weld together with scarring.

Medics made sure the lungs were suitable for John Wallace.
John Wallace was given new lungs thanks to the NHS. Image; Shutterstock.

He continued: “After a year of that the breathlessness was such that I was on ambulatory oxygen, a carry tank with nose tubes, for walking and exercising.

“That then progressed to having an oxygen generator at home and being confined to the house due to the amount of oxygen required. I was then admitted to Raigmore Hospital when the generator did not supply what I required.”

His consultant in Inverness spoke to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, the closest hospital that carries out lung transplants, daily to push his case for transplant.

He said: “When I got the call I was transported down by air ambulance for a set of lungs, only to be told they were diseased. I remained in the Freeman and got a call two days later only to find one lung was damaged and I needed two.

Nine-hour double lung transplant

He was put on a machine that takes blood out, oxygenates it, and returns it back to the patient.

After a week his surgeon performed a nine-hour lung transplant.

He was discharged and allowed home, 30 days after his transplant. I

As he grew in strength he became a regular competitor at the Transplant Games.

He continued: “You are told very little about your donor to retain anonymity but contact can be made with their family through the hospital transplant coordinator.

John Wallace is urging people to make their wishes clear to their loved ones.
John Wallace is urging people to make their wishes clear to their loved ones. Image: Shutterstock.

“My wife and I sent my donor family medals from both Birmingham and Lignano transplant games, the European games venue.

“They replied that they were delighted that their son had returned to Italy as a part of me, and that both medals were hanging from his photo in the sitting room.”

He continued: “Personally, since the transplant, I have got married, I have grandchildren and I have seen the children succeed in their chosen professions.

“In this week of Organ Donation Awareness Week please take the time to register your decision online and, most importantly, have the discussion with your family letting them know your decision.

“Remember one donor can change the lives of eight people and that of their families.”

To find out more about organ donation, including how to register your decision, please go to organdonation.scot.

