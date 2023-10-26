Anger at lack of action to restore ‘neglected’ Nairn Viaduct to full glory

A Highland councillor has shared his despair about graffiti and vandalism at Nairn Viaduct at Culloden.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, who is the co-leader of the newly formed Highland Alliance group, said he was promised the graffiti would be cleaned from the iconic stone structure by Network Rail.

Nairn Viaduct has been fenced off

But a year on from that promise being made, the Inverness South councillor – whose ward takes in the viaduct – is still waiting for any action to be taken.

Mr Macpherson claims the situation is now worse – with trees and shrubs growing in the bricks and on top of the structure.

He added that a huge area around the structure has been fenced off.

He said: “Ten weeks from the end of the year – through the whole tourist season – the graffiti has still not been removed. In fact, it has been added to.

“And to add to my concerns the whole area has been fenced off.”

Explaining the importance of the structure, he said: “It is Scotland’s longest red sandstone brick-built viaduct with its 29 arches and is a most impressive structure.

“It is so close to the historic Clava Cairns that predated the pyramids in Egypt, and the viaduct is visible from the Culloden battlefield.

“As more people come to the area to visit, tourist traffic is using the road, the battlefield gets hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

“More and more tour guides are taking people to view and go under the viaduct.

“Outlander fans are disappointed with the state of it. They make a pilgrimage to the Outlander Stone at Clava and to see the viaduct.

“They must be horrified.”

He continued: “Much to my surprise I went to the viaduct as I was hoping to see Network Rail had cleaned the stone.

“But none of it had been touched. In fact, more foul graffiti has been added to it.”

Shrubs growing out the top of the viaduct near Culloden

When the Flying Scotsman last crossed over the viaduct there were hundreds of people including train enthusiasts who came to see the train crossing.

He said: “There was enough space in the area fenced off for six or more cars. But not now.

“I do not know why it has been done. Is that the solution to the vandalism, to fence it off?”

“In fencing it off they are taking away enjoyment of the area.

“Are we going into another year with people faced with this graffiti? Instead of fencing it off all it needed was a ‘no camping’ sign under there.

“It is disappointing that the graffiti that I highlighted to Network Rail and agreed by them to be cleaned off has never taken place, despite them emailing me to state it was scheduled to be included in this financial year’s budget for repairs.

“Plants are growing out of the top of the viaduct which will weaken the structure that carries all the passenger and freight trains north to Inverness.

“The whole structure is being neglected.”

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

Nairn Viaduct is also known locally as Culloden or Clava Viaduct.