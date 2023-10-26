Anger at lack of action to restore ‘neglected’ Nairn Viaduct to full glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger at lack of action to restore ‘neglected’ Nairn Viaduct to full glory

Local councillor demands Network Rail act now to save one of Culloden's most iconic landmarks.

By Louise Glen
Graffiti has stained the tourist site for more than a year
Graffiti has stained the tourist site for more than a year

A Highland councillor has shared his despair about graffiti and vandalism at Nairn Viaduct at Culloden.

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, who is the co-leader of the newly formed Highland Alliance group, said he was promised the graffiti would be cleaned from the iconic stone structure by Network Rail.

Graffiti still seen at the popular tourist site

Nairn Viaduct has been fenced off

But a year on from that promise being made, the Inverness South councillor – whose ward takes in the viaduct – is still waiting for any action to be taken.

Mr Macpherson claims the situation is now worse – with trees and shrubs growing in the bricks and on top of the structure.

He added that a huge area around the structure has been fenced off.

He said: “Ten weeks from the end of the year – through the whole tourist season – the graffiti has still not been removed. In fact, it has been added to.

Vile vandalism at Culloden gives the wrong impression to Outlander tourists

“And to add to my concerns the whole area has been fenced off.”

Explaining the importance of the structure, he said: “It is Scotland’s longest red sandstone brick-built viaduct with its 29 arches and is a most impressive structure.

“It is so close to the historic Clava Cairns that predated the pyramids in Egypt, and the viaduct is visible from the Culloden battlefield.

“As more people come to the area to visit, tourist traffic is using the road, the battlefield gets hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Despair that a year has passed without any action taken

“More and more tour guides are taking people to view and go under the viaduct.

“Outlander fans are disappointed with the state of it. They make a pilgrimage to the Outlander Stone at Clava and to see the viaduct.

“They must be horrified.”

He continued: “Much to my surprise I went to the viaduct as I was hoping to see Network Rail had cleaned the stone.

“But none of it had been touched. In fact, more foul graffiti has been added to it.”

Shrubs growing out the top of the viaduct near Culloden

When the Flying Scotsman last crossed over the viaduct there were hundreds of people including train enthusiasts who came to see the train crossing.

He said: “There was enough space in the area fenced off for six or more cars. But not now.

“I do not know why it has been done. Is that the solution to the vandalism, to fence it off?”

“In fencing it off they are taking away enjoyment of the area.

“Are we going into another year with people faced with this graffiti? Instead of fencing it off all it needed was a ‘no camping’ sign under there.

An area usually used by tourists for parking has been fenced off
An area usually used by tourists for parking has been fenced off

“It is disappointing that the graffiti that I highlighted to Network Rail and agreed by them to be cleaned off has never taken place, despite them emailing me to state it was scheduled to be included in this financial year’s budget for repairs.

“Plants are growing out of the top of the viaduct which will weaken the structure that carries all the passenger and freight trains north to Inverness.

“The whole structure is being neglected.”

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

Nairn Viaduct is also known locally as Culloden or Clava Viaduct.

 

