Woman, 51, dies in horror crash which left three in others in hospital

A woman, 51, has died following a crash on the A96 near Inverness, in which a further three people were critically and seriously injured.

A 53-year-old man is described as being in a “critical” condition.

A 37-year-old man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. His condition is described as “serious”.

A 23-year-old man is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

A Tesla car, a Citroen Dispatch van, and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) were involved in the crash.

The driver of an HGV involved in the collision, a 69-year-old man, was uninjured.

The crash happened at 12.10pm today, on the A96 at Redhill near Inverness.

A police spokesman said: “Involved in the collision were a Tesla car, a Citroen Dispatch van, and a heavy goods vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the occupants of the Tesla car, two men and one woman, were taken to Raigmore Hospital, where the 51-year-old woman died.

“A 53-year-old man is described as critical and a 23-year-old man is receiving treatment for serious injuries.”

“The male driver of the Citroen van, aged 37, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as serious.”

The road was closed for around seven hours to allow crash scene investigators access to the site to conduct further inquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAuley said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those impacted by this collision.

“A full investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of how this collision occurred.

“I am appealing to anyone who was on the A96 who may have seen the vehicles or witnessed the crash to contact us.

“Motorists with dash cam equipment are asked to check their footage as there may be images which could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1230 of Monday, 12 February. 2024.