Move to new Elgin primary school delayed due to ‘some snagging issues’

Pupils preparing to start lessons at a new Elgin primary school next week will now remain in their temporary home until further notice.

Contractors still have some work to finish at the New Linkwood Primary School in the south of Elgin.

Construction of the school started back in March 2019 and when complete, the new school will have room for 450 pupils.

The school will continue to operate from East End Primary School and pupils should attend as normal on Monday.

In a letter sent to parents and carers detailing the development, Head of Education Vivienne Cross said: “We have all been very excited at the imminent move to the new Linkwood Primary School next Thursday, November 26 and the many plans to celebrate the transition which has been long awaited.

“It is therefore with great sadness that I write to inform you that we have not been able to accept handover of the building from Balfour Beatty as originally planned.

“There are still some works that need to be completing and some snagging issues to address prior to the building being occupied.”

A council spokesman added: “There will be no disruption to pupils’ learning as the school will continue to operate from its current location.

“We will update families when we have a confirmed handover date, and look forward to moving in as soon as these works are completed.”