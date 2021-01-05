Banffshire’s Lord Lieutenant launches new project to preserve locals’ stories

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Banffshire’s Lord Lieutenant has launched a project to preserve locals’ stories of life in the area for future generations to reflect on.

The Banffshire’s Memories project aims to gather stories of those living in the historic area which will be collated together to create a record of life as it was over the more than 70 years, illustrating the changes that have shaped local communities.

It is hoped that people will submit hundreds of stories that will be added to the Banffshire Field Club’s website to be made available to the public and schools for local history studies, family tree research or general interest.

Several of the entries will also be selected for a book to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s reign in 2022 and a copy will be presented to the monarch.

Suggested topics for stories include special family occasions and community events.

The book will also be sold in shops and tourist venues across historic Banffshire, with any profits earmarked for local charities.

Lord Lieutenant Andy Simpson said: “The Banffshire Memories project seeks to capture memories that illustrate the life and spirit of the people and communities of historic Banffshire.

“I am very grateful for the support and help from many local groups.

“Together we will be able to create a resource that can be shared with younger and future generations and give visitors insights into the rich heritage of our area.”

Stories can be submitted by visiting banffshirefieldclub.org.uk/banffshire-memories/ until May 28, 2021.