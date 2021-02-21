Flooding: River Spey pours through Moray village as ice melts upstream

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Flood water from melting ice and snow has poured through a Moray village.

Residents in Garmouth have been repeatedly inundated since Tuesday with levels reaching a peak overnight.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © David Mackay/DCT Media © David Mackay/DCT Media © David Mackay/DCT Media © David Mackay/DCT Media © David Mackay/DCT Media © David Mackay/DCT Media

Today the River Spey is continuing to pour across the village golf course while threatening to bring large trees to the ground.

Pumps have been set up in homes and gardens in an attempt to keep the flood water at bay.

Sepa has issued several flood warnings from the River Spey spanning from Kingussie in the Highlands to Garmouth near the coast.